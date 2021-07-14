featured July 14: A week in mugshots Jul 14, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following are the mugshots from July 1 to July 7 that appeared in the Kokomo Perspective July 14, 2021 issue. Close 1 of 82 Brown, Jaron July 1 - Jaron Brown, 27, Child Molestation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Coleman, Antwan July 1 - Antwan Coleman, 40, Habitual Traffic Offender, Possession of Marijuana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnson, Mark July 1 - Mark Johnson, 40, Warrant: (Hold for Parole) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Long, Keirsten July 1 - Keirsten Long, 24, Resisting Arrest Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saunders, Tamatha July 1 - Tamatha Saunders, 27, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shutt, Falisha July 1 - Falisha Shutt, 39, Neglect of Dependant, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.08 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carter, Robert July 1 - Robert Carter, 30, Escape From In-Home Detention, Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant: Non-Compliance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carter, Ashley July 1 - Ashley Carter, 36, Indirect Contempt of Court Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fites, Jason July 1 - Jason Fites, 44, Intimidation, Criminal Reckless-ness Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hoover, Jeff July 1 - Jeff Hoover, 51, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lenoir, Tyrell July 1 - Tyrell Lenoir, 31, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Riley, Gregory II July 1 - Gregory Riley, II, 34, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Failure to Return to Lawful Detention, Warrant: (State of Kentucky) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roberts, Joshua July 1 - Joshua Roberts, 33, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Whigham, Deveta July 1 - Deveta Whigham, 47, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wilcox, Raymond July 1 - Raymond Wilcox, 40, Violation of Work Release Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wolner, Maxwell July 1 - Maxwell Wolner, 36, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wright, Tawon July 1 - Tawon Wright, 38, Violation of Work Release Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alexander, Tyson July 2 - Tyson Alexander, 44, OWI Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bastin-Jarvis, Brandon July 2 - Brandon Bastin-Jarvis, 33, Theft Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bradley, Susan July 2 - Susan Bradley, 35, OWI Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clark, Amy July 2 - Amy Clark, 46, Possession of Cocaine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jackson, Emily July 2 - Emily Jackson, 23, OWI Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mailey, Gamaliel July 2 - Gamaliel Mailey, 45, Possession of Marijuana, Obscene Material Sex Offense, Public Intoxication Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sutherland, Natalie July 2 - Natalie Sutherland, 24, Assisting A Criminal, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tucker, Robert July 2 - Robert Tucker, 43, Child Solicitation, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Methamphetamine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bates, Brittiney July 2 - Brittiney Bates, 34, Neglect of a Dependant Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Benham, Joshua July 2 - Joshua Benham, 31, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brown, Trent July 2 - Trent Brown, 35, Escape From In-Home Detention, Warrant: Non-Compliance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Causey, Blaine July 2 - Blaine Causey, 37, Strangulation, Domestic Battery, Hit & Run Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cook, Dana July 2 - Dana Cook, 52, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Herrell, Kevin July 2 - Kevin Herrell, 34, Possession of a Syringe, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ringley, James July 2 - James Ringley, 28, Warrants: Failure to Appear, Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shepard, Miranda July 2 - Miranda Shepard, 38, Possession of a Syringe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Smith, Fantasia July 2 - Fantasia Smith, 29, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gilsinger, James July 3 - James Gilsinger, 58, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Griggs, Daniel July 3 - Daniel Griggs, 47, Warrant: (Hold for Ohio) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Herrera, Gavin July 3 - Gavin Herrera, 22, OWI Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save McClain, Khalil July 3 - Khalil McClain, 24, Domestic Battery, Interference With Reporting a Crime Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nelson, Adam July 3 - Adam Nelson, 52, Parole/Probation Violation, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pavese, Justin July 3 - Justin Pavese, 36, Obstructing Justice, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Cocaine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rinehart, Emmilynn July 3 - Emmilynn Rinehart, 19, Strangulation, Domestic Battery, Assault Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Busch, Mark July 3 - Mark Busch, 50, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Busch, David July 3 - David Busch, 47, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant: Non-Compliance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hill, Amanda July 3 - Amanda Hill, 35, Domestic Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Snow, Tatyana July 3 - Tatyana Snow, 33, Identity Deception, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License, Obstructing Justice, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sutherlin, Stephanie July 4 - Stephanie Sutherlin, 32, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fording, Gary July 4 - Gary Fording, 56, Public Intoxication Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnson, Anthony July 4 - Anthony Johnson, 24, Domestic Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Liggin, Bruce July 4 - Bruce Liggin, 29, Public Intoxication Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save McGee, James July 4 - James McGee, 54, OWI, Driving on a Suspended License Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mock, Lila July 4 - Lila Mock, 51, Criminal Reckless-ness Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Peters, Austin July 4 - Austin Peters, 28, Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Swan, William July 4 - William Swan, 23, Intimidation, Public Intoxication Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bishop, Sean July 5 - Sean Bishop, 37, Possession of Marijuana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edwards, Anthony Jr. July 5 - Anthony Edwards, Jr., 37, Intimidation, Trespassing, Resisting Arrest Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ewing, Steven July 5 - Steven Ewing, 40, Residential Entry, Resisting Arrest, Intimidation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Martin, Joseph July 5 - Joseph Martin, 43, Theft, Warrant: Non-Compliance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Polk, Raheem July 5 - Raheem Polk, 25, Domestic Battery, Strangulation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sample, Clarence July 5 - Clarence Sample, 22, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cripe, Bethany July 5 - Bethany Cripe, 35, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meranda, Alicia July 5 - Alicia Meranda, 32, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ryan, Gregory II July 5 - Gregory Ryan, II, 44, False Informing, Obstructing Justice, Warrant: Non-Compliance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Davis, Tiffany July 6 - Tiffany Davis, 27, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Day, Carols July 6 - Carols Day, 66, Trespassing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Goshen, Stephen July 6 - Stephen Goshen, 47, Theft, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kane, Davion July 6 - Davion Kane, 26, Invasion of Privacy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Landes, Stacie July 6 - Stacie Landes, 48, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roper, Keyira July 6 - Keyira Roper, 28, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Turner, Shana July 6 - Shana Turner, 27, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kenner, Gavin July 6 - Gavin Kenner, 22, Public Intoxication, Reckless Driving Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click to view more from this gallery Kokomo Perspective – July 14 Issue – Mugshots 1 of 82 Brown, Jaron July 1 - Jaron Brown, 27, Child Molestation Coleman, Antwan July 1 - Antwan Coleman, 40, Habitual Traffic Offender, Possession of Marijuana Johnson, Mark July 1 - Mark Johnson, 40, Warrant: (Hold for Parole) Long, Keirsten July 1 - Keirsten Long, 24, Resisting Arrest Saunders, Tamatha July 1 - Tamatha Saunders, 27, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia Shutt, Falisha July 1 - Falisha Shutt, 39, Neglect of Dependant, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.08 Carter, Robert July 1 - Robert Carter, 30, Escape From In-Home Detention, Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant: Non-Compliance Carter, Ashley July 1 - Ashley Carter, 36, Indirect Contempt of Court Fites, Jason July 1 - Jason Fites, 44, Intimidation, Criminal Reckless-ness Hoover, Jeff July 1 - Jeff Hoover, 51, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Lenoir, Tyrell July 1 - Tyrell Lenoir, 31, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Riley, Gregory II July 1 - Gregory Riley, II, 34, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Failure to Return to Lawful Detention, Warrant: (State of Kentucky) Roberts, Joshua July 1 - Joshua Roberts, 33, Warrant: Failure to Appear Whigham, Deveta July 1 - Deveta Whigham, 47, Warrant: Failure to Appear Wilcox, Raymond July 1 - Raymond Wilcox, 40, Violation of Work Release Wolner, Maxwell July 1 - Maxwell Wolner, 36, Warrant: Failure to Appear Wright, Tawon July 1 - Tawon Wright, 38, Violation of Work Release Alexander, Tyson July 2 - Tyson Alexander, 44, OWI Bastin-Jarvis, Brandon July 2 - Brandon Bastin-Jarvis, 33, Theft Bradley, Susan July 2 - Susan Bradley, 35, OWI Clark, Amy July 2 - Amy Clark, 46, Possession of Cocaine Jackson, Emily July 2 - Emily Jackson, 23, OWI Mailey, Gamaliel July 2 - Gamaliel Mailey, 45, Possession of Marijuana, Obscene Material Sex Offense, Public Intoxication Sutherland, Natalie July 2 - Natalie Sutherland, 24, Assisting A Criminal, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance Tucker, Robert July 2 - Robert Tucker, 43, Child Solicitation, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Methamphetamine Bates, Brittiney July 2 - Brittiney Bates, 34, Neglect of a Dependant Benham, Joshua July 2 - Joshua Benham, 31, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia Brown, Trent July 2 - Trent Brown, 35, Escape From In-Home Detention, Warrant: Non-Compliance Causey, Blaine July 2 - Blaine Causey, 37, Strangulation, Domestic Battery, Hit & Run Cook, Dana July 2 - Dana Cook, 52, Warrant: Failure to Appear Herrell, Kevin July 2 - Kevin Herrell, 34, Possession of a Syringe, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Ringley, James July 2 - James Ringley, 28, Warrants: Failure to Appear, Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Shepard, Miranda July 2 - Miranda Shepard, 38, Possession of a Syringe Smith, Fantasia July 2 - Fantasia Smith, 29, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Gilsinger, James July 3 - James Gilsinger, 58, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication Griggs, Daniel July 3 - Daniel Griggs, 47, Warrant: (Hold for Ohio) Herrera, Gavin July 3 - Gavin Herrera, 22, OWI McClain, Khalil July 3 - Khalil McClain, 24, Domestic Battery, Interference With Reporting a Crime Nelson, Adam July 3 - Adam Nelson, 52, Parole/Probation Violation, Warrant: Failure to Appear Pavese, Justin July 3 - Justin Pavese, 36, Obstructing Justice, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Cocaine Rinehart, Emmilynn July 3 - Emmilynn Rinehart, 19, Strangulation, Domestic Battery, Assault Busch, Mark July 3 - Mark Busch, 50, Warrant: Failure to Appear Busch, David July 3 - David Busch, 47, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant: Non-Compliance Hill, Amanda July 3 - Amanda Hill, 35, Domestic Battery Snow, Tatyana July 3 - Tatyana Snow, 33, Identity Deception, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License, Obstructing Justice, Warrant: Failure to Appear Sutherlin, Stephanie July 4 - Stephanie Sutherlin, 32, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia Fording, Gary July 4 - Gary Fording, 56, Public Intoxication Johnson, Anthony July 4 - Anthony Johnson, 24, Domestic Battery Liggin, Bruce July 4 - Bruce Liggin, 29, Public Intoxication McGee, James July 4 - James McGee, 54, OWI, Driving on a Suspended License Mock, Lila July 4 - Lila Mock, 51, Criminal Reckless-ness Peters, Austin July 4 - Austin Peters, 28, Battery Swan, William July 4 - William Swan, 23, Intimidation, Public Intoxication Bishop, Sean July 5 - Sean Bishop, 37, Possession of Marijuana Edwards, Anthony Jr. July 5 - Anthony Edwards, Jr., 37, Intimidation, Trespassing, Resisting Arrest Ewing, Steven July 5 - Steven Ewing, 40, Residential Entry, Resisting Arrest, Intimidation Martin, Joseph July 5 - Joseph Martin, 43, Theft, Warrant: Non-Compliance Polk, Raheem July 5 - Raheem Polk, 25, Domestic Battery, Strangulation Sample, Clarence July 5 - Clarence Sample, 22, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Cripe, Bethany July 5 - Bethany Cripe, 35, Warrant: Failure to Appear Meranda, Alicia July 5 - Alicia Meranda, 32, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Ryan, Gregory II July 5 - Gregory Ryan, II, 44, False Informing, Obstructing Justice, Warrant: Non-Compliance Davis, Tiffany July 6 - Tiffany Davis, 27, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License Day, Carols July 6 - Carols Day, 66, Trespassing Goshen, Stephen July 6 - Stephen Goshen, 47, Theft, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, Warrant: Failure to Appear Kane, Davion July 6 - Davion Kane, 26, Invasion of Privacy Landes, Stacie July 6 - Stacie Landes, 48, Warrant: Failure to Appear Roper, Keyira July 6 - Keyira Roper, 28, Warrant: Failure to Appear Turner, Shana July 6 - Shana Turner, 27, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant: Failure to Appear Kenner, Gavin July 6 - Gavin Kenner, 22, Public Intoxication, Reckless Driving Click to view more from this gallery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kokomo Perspective Howard County July 14 Week In Mugshots Mugshots Arrests