Jones hearing set for next month

The legal battle between a school bus driver and his former school corporation continues to drag on.

After moving to dismiss his own suit against Northwestern School Corp. in March, a former bus driver and former school board member, Steven Jones, saw his efforts fail as the school asked the court to set aside the move for dismissal in an effort to see true closure from Jones, as well as pursue legal fees for the case. Now, a hearing on a motion for summary judgment is set for Dec. 4 in Howard County Superior Court II.

Jones and his wife sought damages after NSC cut the couple’s bus routes after an impasse was hit during contract negotiations between the two and the school board. The Joneses served as contracted bus drivers for several years, and Jones had a position on the school board.

In text messages used as an exhibit in the case, Jones sent texts saying that he and his wife were losing a substantial amount of cash due to the failed negotiations.

“They have cut our miles drastically,” one text read. “Kristy is losing over $13,000 per year and I’m losing over $8,000. We got up and walked out.”

A text later sent by Jones alleged that the school board was “just trying to beat us up on our bids.”

According to documents obtained from NSC, Jones and his wife ran the highest-paid routes for the school. In the 2018-2019 school year, Jones brought home $87,135, compared to the average of $64,402. Contracted bus drivers maintain their own buses, but NSC utilities in-house drivers as well.

NSC rejected the couple’s initial bids, and negotiations began, until the school compiled a cost analysis, which found that NSC would save $80,000 to $100,000 annually if the two’s routes were absorbed into the school and then divided among other drivers. The school heeded the finding of the analysis and put the savings gained toward raises for teachers.

A civil suit then was filed, arguing that follow-up bids from the Joneses were not acted upon by the school, and they argued that NSC acted unfairly as no cost analysis had been performed on other routes. The school denied accepting a lower bid offer from the Joneses.

Similarly, Jones faced criminal charges pertaining to more trouble with the school corporation. Last February, Jones was slapped with a level 6 felony charge of delivery of a false sales document and a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a fraudulent sales document. The charges came from the belief that Jones submitted false receipts to NSC for reimbursement on work done on a school bus.

Those charges were dropped in May, and Jones resigned from his position on the school board.