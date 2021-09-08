JEFF KOVALESKI: Advice from a teacher’s teacher

The best teachers expect more of their students than they believe they can achieve.

That’s how Patty Zeck taught science at Northwestern High School before retiring at the end of the 2012-13 school year after 45 years with the district.

Zeck required every student in her freshman honors biology class to enter both the Howard County and East Central Indiana science fairs. Forty-six of her pupils qualified for the International Science and Engineering Fair.

In 2000, Northwestern’s Terri Myers took first place at the prestigious, worldwide competition. Kaleb Naegli did the same in 2006.

Over the years, Zeck, as well, was recognized for her teaching skills. She won the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching in 2001 and the National Association of Biology Teachers’ Outstanding Biology Teacher Award in 2002.

So, last week, I called Zeck – a science teacher’s science teacher – about the Northwestern school board’s decision to encourage mask usage at its four schools, while allowing parents an opt-out for their children.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“When you go through the era I went through and see what science can do, you have a great appreciation for the vaccines that come out to help keep people healthy and safe,” Zeck said.

As a child, Zeck contracted the measles. And the mumps. And the chickenpox. There were no vaccines for those diseases at the time.

“Mother was very cautious about where we would go in the summer, out of fear we might catch polio,” Zeck said. It wasn’t until fifth grade that a vaccine against the disease was made available and she was inoculated against polio, which for many resulted in permanent paralysis.

Her children, as she did, suffered through chickenpox when they were young. But they avoided the measles and mumps, thanks to vaccinations.

“We all know people who caught COVID, went to the hospital and didn’t recover,” Zeck said of the current pandemic we’ve endured the last 21 months. “As medical science progresses, there are more ways to help people stay healthy and safe.”

Consider the advice of one of the finest science instructors to teach in Howard County. Protect yourself, your family and the community, as she, her husband, Jon, and their children have. Get the COVID vaccine.

Jeff Kovaleski is editor of the Kokomo Perspective. Contact him at editor@kokomoperspective.com