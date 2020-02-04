Jail population remains an issue amid increasing criminal filings

Howard County court statistics indicated criminal filings increased last year, causing continual strain on the local jail.
According to statistics compiled by Howard Superior Judge Doug Tate, in 2019 criminal filings increased 15 percent over both 2017 and 2018. Similarly, major felonies (level 1, 2, 3, and 4 filings) increased 17 percent over 2018 and 21 percent over 2017. These increased filings coincide with a local jail population that has not before reached such heights during the month of January.
During last week’s meeting of the Howard County Council, Tate detailed his findings concerning local crime statistics. According to his data, there were 2,933 criminal filings in Howard County for 2017. In 2018, the numbers jumped less than 1 percent, with 2,954 criminal filings. Then, in 2019, a drastic increase occurred with 3,491 criminal filings made locally.
Similarly, Tate compiled statistics relating to major felonies. In 2017, 168 such felonies were filed. In 2018, a five-percent increase occurred with 177 major felonies filed, and last year 213 such filings were made. This resulted in a 17-percent increase over 2018 and a 21-percent increase over 2017.
While Tate’s data doesn’t indicate which crimes specifically were increasing, as they were broken down by the felony level, he noted major felonies include violent crimes. Still, it’s unknown what crimes specifically account for the increase at this time.
According to Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher, the jail is experiencing a corresponding increase of inmates.
Last Tuesday the jail held 450 inmates, Asher told the council. About 113 of those inmates were females. He attributed the ballooning January incarceration rate to possibly warmer weather, as individuals are normally less active when it’s cold, or the increased criminal filings themselves.
“I would say this. In January, this is the highest number we’ve ever had. I believe this morning was 450 inmates. Usually we’re low 300s at this time of year. I don’t know what you want to attribute to that. It could be a lot more charges being filed. The weather is a bit warmer”
The jail maintains 364 fixed beds and “boat” beds, or movable plastic sleeping apparatuses, for the difference in inmates.
Asher’s news came at a time when the county has implemented a number of changes to hopefully move individuals through the judicial system faster, thereby hopefully creating a reduction in the jail population.
Work release has been in full swing since early 2018, and this year the county began utilizing the services of a magistrate as well. The magistrate conducts initial hearings for all those arrested, and at the council meeting, Magistrate Cheyenne Shepherd, who was hired in June, told the council she had been able to expedite initial hearings from taking about 48 hours from the point of arrest to occurring to closer to 24 hours.
Howard County also implemented a new case allocation plan in early 2018, with the goal of also expediting cases through the criminal justice system. But, jail numbers appear to be holding steady if January’s inmate population is any indication.
That doesn’t mean, however, that Howard County officials are ready to embrace the idea of adding onto the county jail just yet. The idea has been kicked around in recent years, with outgoing-Sheriff Steve Rogers bringing the idea to the forefront before he left office at the start of 2019. Asher also discussed the issue during his 2019 campaign for sheriff, but Asher said he’s taking a wait-and-see approach to the issue, hoping the county’s measures to reduce the jail population still can create a positive impact on the inmate population.
“It’s concerning to me. Always having an overflow of inmates is a concern to me. We still have some programs that need to get going,” said Asher.
He also put stock in the possibility of opening a 40-bed wing for females in work release. Howard County officials are awaiting word on another request for funding to open the female wing after being initially denied last year.