Jail moves to use only contract nurses

Nurses at the Howard County jail soon will be contractual nurses through a familiar company, as the jail will be switching to the use of only contract nurses.

Last week the Howard County Commissioners approved a request from Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher to move the nursing positions currently at the jail under the blanket of the Quality Correctional Care (QCC) contract. The company provides medical staff to other correctional institutions around the state and also currently provides two other medical staff members at the Howard County jail.

By utilizing QCC’s contract for nurses alongside the other medical positions, Asher said inmates will be able to get 24/7 onsite medical care, as QCC will have part-time nurses to backfill the jail as needed. It also will address the problem of nurses having to be called in.

“So that means if there’s not somebody on staff, one of my correctional supervisors has to contact a nurse to go, ‘Hey, we need advice. What do we need to do?’” Asher said.

Currently, there are five nursing staff members at the jail: a nursing administrator, assistant nurse administrator, and three staff nurses, though the jail is short by one staff nurse, according to Asher. Two more staff members, a mental health therapist and a doctor, also are on staff on contract through QCC.

Asher said QCC has agreed to hire the current nursing staff into the company to remain at the Howard County jail, though the decision to stay was ultimately up to the nursing staff.

According to Asher, so far this year nurses at the jail were called 450 times after their shifts had ended. In 2020, that number was 1,261 calls, though Asher said that number was higher likely due to COVID-19. In 2019, jail nurses were called 1,055 times after their shift had ended.

Additionally, Asher said that often individuals who are arrested in the afternoon or during midnight shifts have to wait in a holding cell before being processed into the jail due to nurses being off-duty.

Asher looked at 715 arrests in 2021 and examined during what shift they were brought into the jail. There were 161 in the day shift, 262 in the afternoon, and 292 in the midnight shift. That meant 554 inmates had to wait in processing before being evaluated by a jail nurse the following morning.

“I just happened to notice on pulling some figures, 77.4 percent of my book-ins happen either in that afternoon and midnight time period when a nurse is not there,” Asher said. “So that’s a significant number to me, where I know will have a medical person on staff there to be able to help out with those situations.”

Asher expects the nursing staff to be contracted by QCC in July.