Jackson Street Commons reenlists support of FCA Foundation

Family Service Association of Howard County Inc. (FSA) received a grant of $75,000 for the Jackson Street Commons facility from the FCA Foundation, the charitable arm of Stellantis.
Awarded in 2020, the grant marks the third contribution from the FCA Foundation in support of Jackson Street Commons.
“We are thankful to the FCA Foundation for their continued support and partnership. With their help we have been able to continue our work of helping the homeless veterans in our community during the unprecedented times we are currently in because of the pandemic,” said Executive Director Tracy Martino.
Located in Kokomo, Jackson Street Commons (JSC) provides permanent housing for 27 veterans and their families using the “Housing First Model,” an approach that centers on providing homeless people, veterans in this case, with a home and then surrounds them with a variety of supportive services that will help them gain stability.
Opened in May of 2014, Jackson Street Commons is the third facility of its kind in Indiana.
“The FCA Foundation’s continued support of our mission at Jackson Street Commons to provide stable housing and supportive services to veterans in our community has been a real blessing. With our services, we strive to provide excellent support and resources to Veterans needing assistance. It is our continued goal to make Jackson Street Commons a place to call home for veterans experiencing homelessness. The partnership with the FCA Foundation aids us in our mission to bring stability to the Veterans in our community,” said Angie Ciski, Jackson Street Commons director.
“The FCA Foundation has a long-standing commitment to veterans, military, and their families,” said Christine Estereicher, global chief operating officer for the FCA Foundation. “We are honored to continue our support of Jackson Street Commons and their efforts to provide homeless veterans the resources they need to live their lives to the fullest.”