After the resignation of the recent Howard County Republican Party Chair, precinct committee members selected the Howard County recorder to fill the void.
Last week, the local party chose Recorder Jennifer Jack to replace Jamie Bolser as the party chair after she was the only candidate to file for the position. Bolser resigned from her position on March 13.
Jack was first elected to serve as the Howard County Recorder in 2018. She has served in that role since then and has held multiple other positions within the local party as well.
In 2016, she garnered the title of Howard County Republican Party Woman of the Year.
“I want to say what an honor it has been to work alongside Jamie and the entire Central Committee and Surge Group as Republican Women’s President over the last year-and-a-half,” said Jack. “Jamie is an incredible leader, and I have learned so much working with her.
“I do not take the privilege of holding this position lightly, and I vow to uphold the positive momentum of the party. I want to keep changing for the better. I am proof that everyone has a voice in the Howard County GOP. I will continue focusing on what our party has to offer and what our candidates and officeholders can bring to the table as we promote expanding that table and opening our arms.”
The party also issued a statement after Jack’s appointment.
“The Republican Party is very grateful for all the time and effort past chair Jamie Bolser gave to the party. We wish her the very best with her future endeavors and look forward to keeping her a seat at our growing table,” read the statement.