Ivy Tech Offering Food Manager Course

Ivy Tech Community College is offering an instructor-led training course Sept. 7 and 9 to prepare students to take the Certified Professional Food Manager (CPFM) certification exam. The two-day class will meet in Ivy Tech’s Logansport campus at 1 Ivy Tech Way in Logansport.
Indiana Code 410-IAC7-22 requires mandatory certification of at least one person who oversees the food safety operation within each food establishment. This course will prepare individuals to take and pass the 85-question, multiple-choice certification exam. Participants in this course will study sanitation management, food safety hazards, factors that affect foodborne illness, personal hygiene, the use and calibration of temperature measuring instruments, and many more topics.
Upon successful completion of the exam, students will receive a certification and their name will be added to the National Registry of Food Managers. The certification is valid for five years. The course fee is $210 and includes the manual, all study materials and the certification exam. The class will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and Thursday, Sept. 9, and will be led by instructor Ed Norris of the Indiana Environmental Health Association and retired inspector and trainer with the Indiana State Department of Health Food Protection Program.
To register for the Certified Professional Food Manager Certification preparatory course or for more information, please contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu .