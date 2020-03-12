IUK to no longer play in round of 16 in the NAIA National Championship

Due to the growing coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the NAIA announced today that it will be canceling all remaining winter championship events, including the currently underway Division II men’s basketball championship. These actions will be effective immediately.
For the second year in a row, the IU Kokomo men’s basketball team advanced to the NAIA National Championship round of 16 after defeating Madonna University in Sioux Falls S.D., on Wednesday, March 11. The Cougars were set to play again this Friday, March 13 against the College of Idaho.
“We feel for all the student-athletes and individuals affected by this situation throughout the country. I appreciate the tough decisions being made by many people that are putting the health and welfare of individuals first," said IU Kokomo Athletic Director Greg Cooper.
NAIA President Jim Carr said in a press release, “The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA's highest priority. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.”