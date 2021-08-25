IU Kokomo Welcomes 13 New to Faculty

Indiana University Kokomo announced Aug. 18 the addition of 13 new faculty members, in areas ranging from business management to English, nursing to information system, and biology to education.

Mark Canada, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and interim deputy chancellor, welcomed them.

“New faculty bring expertise, of course, but they also bring fresh ideas to the campus,” he said. “I look forward to seeing their contributions, especially to the KEY experience.”

New faculty include:

School of Business

• Elizabeth Clayton, acting assistant professor of business management. She earned a Ph.D. in Organizational Science and a Master of Arts (M.A.) in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte; and a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Psychology from George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia. She taught at the University of North Carolina while earning her graduate degrees.

• Chittibabu (Chitti) Govindarajulu, dean of the School of Business, professor of management. He earned a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of Mississippi, with a major in management information systems. He also earned a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from the P.S.G. College of Technology, Bharathiar University, Tamil Nadu, India, and a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Anna University, Chennai (Madras), India. Most recently he was associate dean for program support and M.B.A. administrator for the College of Business at Metropolitan State University of Denver

• Bingzuan Guo, acting assistant professor of business marketing. She earned a Ph.D. in Marketing from the University of Texas at San Antonio; a Master of Science (M.S.) in Marketing from The City University of New York-Baruch College, and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Economics from Fudan University, Shanghai, China. She was an instructor in the College of Business at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

• Esra Topcuoglu, assistant professor in hospitality and tourism. She completed a Ph.D. in Hospitality Management at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, an M.B.A. from Bahçeşehir University, Istanbul, Turkey; and a B.A. in Italian Language and Literature from Ankara University, Turkey. Previously, she was an assistant professor at William Paterson University of New Jersey.

School of Education

• Amy Smith, lecturer in education. She earned an M.A. and a B.S. in Education from Ball State University, a certification in educational neuroscience from Butler University, and a building level administrator license from Purdue University. She is also an academic instructional coach/social emotional learning coach for Healthy Communities of Clinton County, Frankfort; and was a second-grade teacher in the Delphi Community School Corp.

School of Humanities and Social Sciences

• Lori Bruns, lecturer in English. She earned an M.A. in English, a Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages certificate, and a B.A. in English from IU. Previously, she was a visiting lecturer at IU Kokomo.

• Andy Tuholski, visiting lecturer in political science. He earned a Ph.D. in Political Science from Purdue University, an M.A. in Political Management from George Washington University, and a B.S. in Business from IU. He previously was an adjunct faculty member at IU Kokomo.

School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

• Margaret Christopher, visiting lecturer in Nursing. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from IU Kokomo and an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing (AASN) from Purdue University. She has been an adjunct faculty member since 2019, and also is stroke program coordinator at IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette.

• David Cunningham, lecturer in nursing. He earned an MSN from Indiana Wesleyan University, a BSN from IU Kokomo, and an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) from Ivy Tech Community College. Previously he was a visiting lecturer in nursing at IU Kokomo.

• Samantha Fouts, clinical assistant professor of nursing. She earned an MSN and a BSN from IU Kokomo, and has been a lecturer in nursing at IU Kokomo since January 2018. She’s also a staff nurse at IU Health North Hospital.

• Michele Lasley, lecturer in nursing. She earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Indiana State University, an M.S. in Nursing Education from Western Governor’s University, and a BSN from Ball State University. Previously she was a nursing faculty member at Galen College of Nursing, Cincinnati.

School of Sciences

• Yang Liu, assistant professor of computer science. He earned a Ph.D. in Information Systems from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark; and a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science and Technology from Tongji University, Shanghai, China. Previously he was a research and teaching assistant in the Department of Informatics at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

• Madelyn H. Miller, visiting lecturer in biology. She earned a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from University of Central Florida, Orlando; and a B.A. in Biochemistry/Molecular Biology and Sociology from Wittenberg University, Springfield, Ohio.