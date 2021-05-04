'It's a new challenge for us': Businesses cutting hours due to staffing shortages; manufacturing remains hardest-hit

Although relief was thought to be coming to local businesses after COVID-19 restrictions lifted early last month, many business owners still are feeling pressure but for reasons different than a virus.

Last week, the issue of staffing shortages became more apparent than ever as the Markland Mall and neighboring Starbucks cut their hours, and other businesses have been opening late or closing early. According to local business owners, they’re struggling to hire, causing them to cut hours and decline opportunities.

Main Street Café Owner Teri Rose is feeling the heat. While she was looking forward to being able to open up to full capacity following the COVID-19 restrictions, she’s found that she simply can’t. To run at full capacity, the downtown café needs eight employees. However, she only has four, including herself.

Due to the staffing shortage and fear of overworking the staff she currently has, Rose said she’s having a hard time rebounding from 2020. She’s had to decline catering opportunities that normally would have been a boost to her revenue.

“[Catering] is nonexistent right now. It's not that they're not calling. It's that I can't support it. I have not paid myself for a year and three months because that's supplemental income to that cafe. And now that things have opened up, I was thinking, ‘Great, you know, things are going to open up.’ People started calling. I have one catering in June that I've committed to because that's all that I'm comfortable committing to. And again, it's not that my staff now wouldn't do it or can't do it, but I'm not going to work them so hard that they are beat down.”

According to data reported by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the number of those in Kokomo claiming unemployment has risen slightly, from 5,048 in the fourth quarter of last year to 5,354 in the first quarter of 2021.

Many businesses have cut hours due to what they say is a lack of staffing. The Markland Mall reduced its hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Starbucks on South Reed Road reduced its hours last week, not opening until 1:30 p.m. daily. The coffee chain’s store manager said the hours will remain this way for the foreseeable future due to staffing issues.

Other businesses have been hit hard by staffing shortages as well.

Kelly Tenbrook, general manager of Pastariffic, said 28 employees currently are working at the restaurant in total. Pre-pandemic, Tenbrook said she’d have a staff of around 20 in servers alone.

Despite the Italian-style restaurant seeing a resurgence in customers since statewide restrictions were lifted and vaccinations have increased, hiring remains a problem, Tenbrook said.

Pastariffic Server Jasmine Ellis said that, due to the increase in business coupled with staffing shortages, restaurant staff have banded together to stay motivated and, hopefully, find a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We're a pretty good crowd,” Ellis said. “We keep each other motivated, keep each other positive even on our down days. We still have our coworkers to keep each other going if things might be a little rough, like, financially sometimes. But like we always have each other's back if anyone needs anything.”

Tenbrook theorized that many employees didn’t return to work, or didn’t want to find a job, due to fear of contracting the virus or because of increased unemployment payments.

“You're dealing with a lot more of the public, and if you were dealing behind a counter all the time, you're coming into contact with people’s dirty plates, things like that,” Tenbrook said. “And I think that's the biggest reason, plus the fact that they're getting paid to stay home. People are getting paid to stay home. Who wouldn't take that position? I know that if it came down to it and I had money coming in all the time like that, I’d stay home.”

Pastariffic is offering a $150 referral bonus to any employees who refer new hires who stay on for 90 days. Tenbrook said this offer will continue until the restaurant is fully-staffed.

Due to the staffing shortages, wait times have increased, according to Rose. She called on customers who experienced longer wait times or had a mistake made with their purchase to “just be nice.”

“[If] you want to keep supporting us, just be nice,” Rose said. “Don't beat up on my employees emotionally because, trust me, we've cried enough tears already over the stresses that have gone on inside and outside of that building. And it's not easy for a business owner to sit there … This is a new challenge for us, and we just don't know when it's going to end. But we just want everybody to be nice because we're nice.”

And despite local retailers and restaurants appearing to bear the burden of staffing shortages, the Department of Workforce Development stated that it’s actually manufacturing that has been the hardest hit in Region 4, which includes Howard County. Those in the manufacturing fields make up 5,802 (23 percent) of the 24,884 unemployment claimants in the region.

In Kokomo specifically, manufacturers like Stellantis continue to be affected by a global microchip shortage.

As of last week, about 1,150 Stellantis employees were furloughed in the Kokomo area, according to Stellantis Corporate Communications Manager Jodi Tinson.