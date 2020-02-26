ITP I achieves world-class quality

For the first time, the production of the nine-speed transmission at Indiana Transmission Plant I (ITP I) reached a new high benchmark.
According to ITP I Plant Manager Deedee Fultz, the plant’s production of the nine-speed transmission reached a new level of quality for the first time. That benchmark came via FCA’s own internal measurements, and a celebration will be held for the plant’s entire workforce of 1,500.
“ITP I has an extremely good workforce, an extremely steady workforce,” said Fultz. “I think there’s a lot of bright things coming to the area. There are a lot of different things that are coming back to help the plant.”
The new benchmark qualified the nine-speed transmission coming out of ITP I as “world-class.” That designation came after reviewing vehicle warranty data after three months in service.
While the new level of quality will mean a celebration for ITP I, it also means good things for FCA customers as well, according to Fultz.
“I think what it is is a commitment to making a good vehicle that has a good powertrain. One testament is if you can get your [defects] per 1,000 below 1.0 and you become world-class, now you’re talking about lifetime powertrain warranties which are phenomenal in terms of sales,” said Fultz. “When a company can guarantee that, then you know you’re putting out a very good product that customers want.”
The world-class designation for quality came as ITP I takes on a “slight bump” in nine-speed production. Workers at the plant also handle the 68RFE six-speed transmission, which goes into the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 trucks, in addition to some 1500 trucks.
Fultz transitioned to ITP I last March from ITP II. However, she said she couldn’t take credit for the quality milestone. That honor, she said, was due to the plant’s workforce.
“I think a lot of that has to do with the people,” said Fultz. “The leadership has to be engaged and communicate their expectations. I’m not saying I made that difference. I’d like to, but it’s been trending that way for a long time.”