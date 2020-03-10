Internal investigations result in six firings at jail

Investigations at the jail have resulted in the firings of multiple jail employees, and the Howard County prosecutor is looking at some of the findings from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department to determine if criminal charges are necessary.
According to information released by HCSD following a records request by the Kokomo Perspective, six employees at the jail have been terminated in relation to three incidents in recent months at the jail. These incidents involved “improper activity with inmates” according to information released by the sheriff.
“Recent incidents of misconduct by Howard County jail personnel were reported to administrators and prompted the Criminal Investigation Division to conduct a thorough review resulting in the swift termination of six employees,” said Sheriff Jerry Asher in a released statement. “Two incidents were referred to the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office. I have a zero-tolerance policy for violations of this nature. The actions of a few employees are not representative of the many men and women who work tirelessly and dedicate themselves to honoring the public’s trust as members of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.”
The first incident to result in a termination from the jail occurred on Dec. 3. That day the HCSD was made aware of an allegation from the jail regarding possible misconduct by an officer. Complaints had been filed alleging that Sgt. Jordan Carpenter made inappropriate comments to two female inmates. Both inmates were interviewed, and the allegations were credible. Then, Carpenter was interviewed by a detective.
According to information released by the HCSD, Carpenter admitted to the events that were alleged by both women while they were housed together. There was no physical contact between the women or Carpenter, according to the release. Carpenter then was fired from the department.
A second investigation was started by HCSD on Feb. 3. Investigators learned through a female inmate’s complain that there was an allegation of sexual battery in two different incidents. The inmate claimed the incidents were with Sgt. Noah Pike and Cp. Mychael Salinas. On Feb. 4, an interview was conducted with the female inmate, and Pyke was placed on administrative leave due to the allegations. According to the HCSD release, “Sgt. Pyke was ordered not to inquire with any staff about the incident in question.”
On Feb. 6, Pyke was interviewed by detectives. In that interview, Pyke claimed no sexual contact with the inmate had occurred.
“However, it was discovered Sgt. Pyke did violate policies of the sheriff’s office,” read the release. “Sgt. Pyke violated disobeying a direct order and lying or being uncooperative during an investigation. Sgt. Pyke was terminated at the conclusion of the interview.”
Similarly, the female inmate claimed that on Feb. 2, while being escorted to the medical lobby by Salinas, she stated that “Officer Salinas touched her inappropriately. She also stated Salinas has made other sexual comments to her.”
Investigators proceeded to conduct an interview with Salinas on Feb. 6. In the interview, Salinas denied making sexual contact with the female inmate.
“However, it was discovered that Cpl. Salinas disobeyed a direct order, made inappropriate sexual comments to an inmate, lied during an investigation, and committed conduct unbecoming an officer. At the conclusion of this interview, Cpl. Salinas was terminated.” On Feb. 25, the incident was referred to the prosecutor’s office for a determination on whether charges would apply.
In connection to the incident with Pyke, on Feb. 3 the HCSD continued to investigate after it was discovered that Officer Trevon Johnson disclosed confidential information with Pyke in reference to the incident that was reported to the jail staff. On Feb. 12, Johnson was terminated. Also, it was discovered that Officer Jonathan Snow disobeyed a direct order and made contact with a known felon, which was against department policy. Snow was terminated on Feb. 6.
On Feb. 26, allegations also surfaced relating to potential misconduct by Officer Tyler Swygert regarding an inappropriate relationship with a convicted felon. An investigation was launched, and Swygert was fired from the jail for trafficking with an inmate and inappropriate touching/relationship with an inmate. The next day the case was referred to the prosecutor’s office for review.
As of Monday morning, criminal charges had not been filed in any of the cases that were referred to the prosecutor’s office.
Due to the incidents that were investigated by the HCSD, the sheriff called for a division-wide retraining to review department policies and codes of conduct. According to the release, as of Feb. 28 all correctional staff had received the training review.