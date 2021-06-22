Inmates sent out of county rack up over $200,000 in fees this year

As the inmate population at the Howard County jail continues to climb, so too does the cost of sending overflow inmates to facilities outside of the county.

430 inmates were housed at the jail as of last Wednesday, according to Jail Commander Captain Matt Deckard. That far exceeds the 364-bed capacity, forcing officials to offload many inmates to other facilities, including jails in Tipton, Miami, and Hamilton counties. The cost to house inmates in other jails comes at a significant cost. Already this year, the fees have amounted to $217,757.32.

Deckard said that the decision to send inmates out of county is somewhat out of officials’ hands.

“It depends on the jail numbers at the time,” Deckard said. “If there’s no need for us to send somebody out to hold, we won’t do that. We’ll do our own in-house stuff to keep those costs down. And we’ve done that here lately in the last several months, there’s been no need to send more people than what we already have out. We can hold our own. Obviously, when the summertime comes and when our numbers start to climb, which they are now, and I can’t tell you what the future would be, there might come a time where I have to do this more than what I’ve done so far.”

According to the jail commander, 24 inmates were being held out of county as of last week, which Deckard said was lower than normal.

Out of the male inmates, 11 were being held in Tipton, four in Miami, and two in Hamilton County. Out of the eight females, seven were being held in Tipton and one in Hamilton County.

Miami County charges $35 an inmate per day, and Tipton charges $40. Deckard said Hamilton County does not charge Howard County as a “good faith gesture.” As of last week, 21 of the 24 inmates were being held out of county at a cost.

According to Deckard, Howard County jail transport officers take inmates to and from each facility, as well as to court appearances and to medical professionals in the instances of health issues.

In 2020, the county was charged $253,143.87 for out-of-county placement for inmates, though funds from the CARES Act paid for the majority, resulting in a cost of $99,693.87 to the county last year.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Deckard cited high inmate populations earlier this year, rising above 500 in January, for example, as the reason for the increased cost this year.

Tipton, for example, sent an invoice earlier this year for between $31,000 to $32,000, Deckard said. The May invoice from Tipton was $21,000.

“We were at 430 this morning here of actual inmates in the facility,” Deckard said. “So that’s why the number I think is high because earlier this year we had to house inmates out of the facility. We’re just … we’re very, very full.”

County officials long have discussed solutions to the increasing jail population, such as adding onto the jail or building a new jail, but Howard County Councilman Bryan Alexander and Commissioner Paul Wyman both urged patience and spoke to the merits of a female wing for work release as one solution that may alleviate some cost associated with off-loading inmates to other counties.

In particular, Alexander and Wyman pointed to the cost of a jail addition. Wyman said that when compared with the cost for new jail construction, employees, benefits, and more, sending inmates out of county is oftentimes more cost-effective.

According to Wyman, Howard County asked for $600,000 for the hiring of work release employees as part of an annual grant submission to the Indiana Department of Corrections, and if, approved, the women’s work release pod will be operational shortly after.

The 40-bed facility would be located on South Berkley Road. Wyman said that the county should know if the grant is approved by Sept. 1.

Still, Alexander said that a jail expansion may be considered, though no formal conversations among council members have occurred.

“I don’t think we’re at that point yet,” Alexander said. “Obviously, we’re talking a lot of money there, but I think it’s probably on the table. It has to be on the table looking down the line. But we’d like to be able to see if we could avoid doing that if we can, just because of the cost, but it may be on the table down the line I would say. And I can’t speak for any of the other council members. I don’t know if they would agree or disagree with me on that. We really haven’t had much conversation about that at all. No formal conversation about that.”