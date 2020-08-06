Injuries man sustained during an arrest lead to police bodycam footage being reviewed

Injuries a man sustained during an arrest this week led to Kokomo Police Department bodycam footage being reviewed, and it was determined officers did not use force with the man.

On Aug. 4, officers of the Kokomo Police Department responded to a large disturbance in the area of Sycamore and Main streets. When officers arrived, there was no altercation, and a group of individuals was walking south from the area. Officers observed a silver Jeep near Main and Superior streets and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for an observed traffic infraction.

The operator of the vehicle was known to the officer as Keeshum A. Woodard, 23, of Kokomo. Woodard had several outstanding warrants out of Howard County for his arrest:

Warrant- Howard County, Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury (misdemeanor)

Warrant- Howard County, Possession of Handgun without License (felony)

Warrant- Howard County, Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

Warrant-Hamilton County (felony)

As the KPD officer was placing Woodard in custody for these warrants, Woodard ran from the scene of the traffic stop. As KPD officers pursued Woodard on foot, Officer Alex Toth deployed his departmental taser. Woodard fell forward in the roadway and sustained injuries to his eye and face. No other force was used to effect the arrest, according to a release from the Kokomo Police Department. Woodard was treated by medical personnel at the scene and then transported to a local hospital without incident to be cleared medically prior to transportation to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

Keeshum A. Woodard was arrested for the following additional offenses:

Motor Vehicle- Operating without Ever Obtaining a License, Class C Misdemeanor

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony

On Aug. 4, members of the Ten Point Coalition of Kokomo, administrators of the Kokomo Police Department, and Mayor Tyler Moore met to view the Axon body-worn cameras of officers from this arrest. The purpose of the meeting was for the Kokomo Police Department to have total transparency in regards to the actions of officers, as well as to listen to the concerns from citizens.

Family members of Keeshum Woodard also viewed the body cam videos of his arrest with the Ten Point Coalition and KPD administration.

“After watching four different body worn videos of the officers involved with Keeshum A. Woodard, We, the attending members of the Ten Point Coalition of Kokomo, was thoroughly convinced that the injuries sustained by Keeshum was not a result of law enforcement. Keeshum’s injuries were a result of falling to the pavement headfirst. The Ten Point Coalition of Kokomo was very impressed by the treatment of Keeshum, moreover, the professionalism demonstrated by law enforcement in this case was exemplary. The transparency of KPD with Keeshum A. Woodard’s case is to be commended, and we the Ten Point Coalition of Kokomo look forward to future concerted and collaborative moments,” read a statement from Ten Point Coalition.