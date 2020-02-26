Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher said information relating to the recent firings of three jail employees is on its way to the prosecutor’s office for review.
Public details remain few and far between relating to the termination of three employees from the jail on Feb. 6 and 7. However, Asher said now that the sheriff’s office has concluded an internal investigation, the findings of that inquiry will be reviewed by the prosecutor to determine if any criminal charges are necessary in the matter.
“I am not intending to file charges at this moment, but we are going to send it for review to see if there are any criminal charges that will come of this particular issue,” said Asher. “I don’t know if there is. We’re not planning on it at this moment.”
Asher said last week his plan was to forward the information to the prosecutor on Monday. He noted that specifics relating to the firings would be made public if criminal charges were filed through court documents. If charges are not filed, Asher said he would fulfill the public information request filed by the Perspective.