INDOT fields questions from Greentown residents, business owners

In an effort to increase communication between the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and the Greentown community, INDOT representatives spent time at the Greentown Town Hall to discuss what is shaping up to be one of the largest and most extensive road reconstruction projects in recent Howard County history.

Last week, citizens of Greentown, including business owners and other interested parties, flocked to the town hall for a question-and-answer session with INDOT representative AJ Wortkoetter and E&B Paving Project Manager Sean Williams. The two discussed the finer details and lingering questions regarding the U.S. 35 road resurfacing project that’s underway.

Project details

The resurfacing project is extensive, covering 1.65 miles on U.S. 35, starting from the bridge over Wildcat Creek to S.R. 213. Due to its considerable size and scope, the project will be completed in four phases, with the road opening following completion of each one.

According to Wortkoetter, the project’s scope from S.R. 19 to the bridge, a resurfacing project, has to be completed by June 30.

Following that portion, the project will encompass the roadway from the bridge to Casey’s gas station, a two-year phase. After that, the next step of the project ends just short of Main Street in Greentown.

The roadway will reopen in late November for the winter season. Wortkoetter said it will most likely close again on April 1 of next year, the legal date the project can resume. The project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2023.

Additionally, Wortkoetter said the four-way stop at S.R. 213 and U.S. 31 implemented as traffic control for the project will remain up and running through the winter months, despite the project being put on hold.

Businesses affected

Alongside the resurfacing project, major utility relocations also are going to be completed.

Five water main crossings will be placed into casement, with an interceptor being installed from the Wildcat reservoir going east to Maple Street, passing multiple wastewater and stormwater crossings.

A Greentown resident questioned how access to businesses would be affected by the project, and Williams said that while the project may look slow, the end goal would be worth it, adding “if we get 50 feet a day, we’re doing a great job.”

“The day we’re in front of that restaurant, or a couple days, it’s going to be tough,” Williams said. “We’re going to try to do everything we can do to try and minimize our impact on sidewalk access.”

Wortkoetter added that all American Disabilities Act (ADA) standards would be met, including sidewalk access, ramp availability, and other specifications.

‘Keep your eye on the prize’

Since the inception of the project, a number of business owners in Greentown have expressed fear of declining business due to the project, especially on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic. One business, Greentown Flooring, opened a second location in Kokomo in order to maintain a source of revenue.

Last week’s Q&A portion of the town council meeting was unlikely to be the last, said Council President Scott Deyoe, due to the broad scope and shifting nature of the project.

Deyoe said that despite the “pain” caused by the project, citizens should see the benefits.

“Keep your eye on the prize,” Deyoe said. “When you’re going through the pain, keep your eye on the prize. If you don’t like Harrison Street and you don’t like Grant Street, thanks to INDOT, both of those were Community Crossing matching grant programs. I mean, look at those roads now. They’re wonderful ... That is what 22 is going to look like when it’s done. It’s going to change the look of downtown.”

When concerns were raised on how first responders, such as the Greentown Volunteer Fire Department, would be able to traverse, Wortkoetter said that INDOT would “accommodate” and update emergency services as needed.

Town Council Vice President Mark Lantz said communications with INDOT so far were positive between the entity and town officials.

“I think one thing that stands out to me is that I see you guys have a concern for the wellbeing of the town,” Lantz said. “And you’re willing to work with the town. You’re willing to work with the merchants. Because I think everybody understands any time you remodel anything, it’s inconvenient. It’s not fun. You’ve got to endure it and get through it. You guys are coming in here with the attitude of, ‘Well, that’s just the way it is, and to heck with you guys.’ Just showing up tonight I think says a lot.”

Additionally, INDOT will provide updates, such as progress reports and next steps, that will be posted on the Town of Greentown website.