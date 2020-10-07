Indiana American Water flushing water mains in Russiaville

Indiana American Water will conduct water main flushing in the Russiaville service area Oct. 12 to 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The company conducts the annual maintenance program to assure high-quality water service and to ensure fire hydrants are operational.
“Water main and fire hydrant flushing is an important part of a regular maintenance program for water distribution systems. Indiana American Water consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards," said Senior Operations Superintendent Ryan Smith.
No interruptions in water service are anticipated as a result of the work. Customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration while this program is underway. Customers should refrain from doing laundry during the time of day the flushing program is taking place in or near their neighborhood.
If tap water is discolored, Indiana American Water recommends allowing several cold-water faucets to run for a short time until the water runs clear. Using more than one faucet allows the water to clear more quickly.
Customers who have questions regarding hydrant flushing may call the Customer Service Center at 1-800-492-8373.
The water main flushing will be performed by Indiana American Water crews. They will be working out of trucks identified with the company logo. All employees will also have photo ID badges.