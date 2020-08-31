Indiana American Water completes $11 million Kokomo water treatment plant project

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water Company (NYSE: AWK), joined Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and a handful of community leaders at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of a project that upgrades the Kokomo water system’s treatment process to enhance water quality, safety, and system efficiency and reliability.

“We are committed to this community and supporting a vibrant Kokomo,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “We have invested more than $60 million in our Kokomo system over the last decade, including $11 million in these plant improvements that will help us to provide even better service and water quality to our customers here.”

To meet more stringent water quality regulations associated with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Long Term 2 Enhanced Surface Water Treatment Rule, the project includes adding ultraviolet disinfection to the existing treatment process. When used to treat drinking water, UV disinfection provides an additional layer of protection against chlorine-resistant pathogens and microorganisms that could be present in surface water sources. The Kokomo treatment facility uses both surface water and groundwater as its source of supply.

According to Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, “Indiana American Water has provided quality water service for more than 130 years in the Kokomo area and has always been a great partner to this community. We appreciate their continued investments in our water infrastructure and for the role they play in helping our community, its residents and our businesses to thrive and enjoy a high quality of life.”

The project will also significantly enhance safety by changing from using gaseous chlorine to sodium hypochlorite, a safer liquid disinfectant, to produce chloramines, which has been used at the plant since 2011. Improvements to other treatment systems are also being made.

Other improvements at the Kokomo treatment facility include replacement of the existing backup power generator last year, modifying the filter backwash water recycling process, replacing aging groundwater wells, and retiring a smaller off-channel surface water impoundment at the end of its useful life. In 2013, Indiana American Water completed upgrades at the company’s Wildcat reservoir and dam.

The disinfection/treatment facility project utilized a design-build concept to bring together construction and design professionals in a collaborative effort to enhance the quality of the finished project and to more effectively control project costs. The design team of Bowen Engineering and Arcadis worked together to design and construct the ultraviolet disinfection and other treatment system improvements.

In addition to the recently completed work, Indiana American Water has also invested more than $16 million to replace or relocate approximately 9 miles of aging water mains in the Kokomo area during the last seven years.

Indiana American Water serves more than 23,000 customers in its Kokomo service area or a population of more than 64,000 people.

About Indiana American Water

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.34 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.