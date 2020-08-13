IDEM and DNR investigating report of dead fish in Kokomo Creek

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are investigating a report of dead fish in Kokomo Creek near the American Legion Golf Course in Kokomo, Ind. Staff on-site observed both dead and live fish in the creek.
Local officials discovered that the sewer utility experienced a lift station failure that discharged raw sewage into Kokomo Creek, resulting in a fish kill. IDEM OSC Brian Smith deployed to document site conditions and determine whether active remediation of the creek is warranted. OSC Smith documented dead fish, suppressed dissolved oxygen and elevated ammonia nitrogen levels in creek. In addition to dead fish, Smith observed live fish too. With the presence of live fish, it was determined that active pumping/remediation of the creek would be more detrimental to the surviving aquatic life. The City of Kokomo utility had the lift station repaired by approximately 7:30 p.m. that same day.
The utility has made repairs to the lift station.
The City of Kokomo plans to pump out problem areas and to aerate portions of the creek to aid the increase of dissolved oxygen as well aid with the septic smell of the creek.
The City of Kokomo and IDEM are recommending the public avoid contact with the Kokomo Creek from the American Legion Golf Course to Highland Park. Questions or requests for additional information should be directed to IDEM Emergency Response officials Aaron Green or Brian Smith at 317-308-3049.