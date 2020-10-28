IBEW 873 on the frontlines of virus response

An indirect call from the president sparked the transformation of the General Motors building in Kokomo into a ventilator assembly plant to combat COVID-19, and tens of thousands of ventilators since have been made right here in the City of Firsts.

Working around the clock, IBEW Local 873 quickly exhausted its 300-plus workforce and was forced to call on outside help. Mike Young, business manager of the union, said although the project was a big task, the opportunity to serve was an honor.

“This honor was not taken lightly. My office worked tirelessly to provide the much-needed manpower to get this job done in a timely manner. We reduced our 48-hour referral procedure to less than 12 hours to get manpower on the job as quickly as humanly possible,” Young said. “Long work hours and long days were considered an honor and a privilege to help save the lives of our fellow Americans.”

President Donald Trump addressed the project in a press conference from the White House on April 15 and praised the members and workers involved.

“They did it in 11 days from start to finish, a remarkable testament to the ingenuity of the American worker,” Pres. Trump said about the project.

The first batch of locally-made ventilators was delivered to hospitals across the U.S. in April. The project also caught the attention of Vice President Mike Pence who visited the GM facility on April 30.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Young said the anxiety about how it would impact the members, members’ families, and the community as a whole was very high. He said from top to bottom, the union worried about the ability to provide in this uncharted territory.

When the president called upon the workers, Young said fear turned into pride, and the nervousness turned into opportunity. The union workers were able to funnel their anxiety into a new determination to serve the city, state, and ultimately the country. Providing life-saving ventilators allowed them to help those most affected by the virus.

However, it was a big job, and it required reinforcements. Young called on IBEW workers from across the country.

“Calls began pouring in from across the United States from IBEW Journeyman Wireman that wanted to come to Kokomo, put their health concerns aside, and be part of the lifesaving project that was underway,” Young said. “I am proud to say that we had IBEW Journeyman from all over Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Florida.”

With their combined effort, IBEW members worked 24 hours a day, seven days a week for two weeks to complete the project. An unforeseen sense of pride loomed over the construction site, which Young said wasn’t necessarily typical.

“We understood that every single minute could potentially save a human life. During my many visits to the plant during retooling, I witnessed a (sense of) pride and an intensity not often seen on a construction site. As many are aware, this project gained attention from the White House to the statehouse to Main Street. I am grateful to have been part of the solution,” Young said.

Young is a strong advocate of keeping local workers in local areas. He said he loves when local businesses hire local contractors to do electrical work in the community. He said more support for businesses built here will come from those who will patronize those businesses in town, those who live and breathe Kokomo, as opposed to out-of-towners.

“This is who the IBEW is. We love our communities. We sacrifice for our communities. We support our communities in all aspects. We shop local, buy American, volunteer, pay taxes, go to school, go to church, coach, and support youth sports, and many other things too lengthy to list,” Young said. “This is why IBEW 873 believes in local workers, local jobs, and a strong local economy.”