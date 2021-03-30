I’ll See You Around

Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, 1976, I pulled into the YMCA parking lot. I arrived from Clearwater, Florida, driving a 1974 orange Ford Pinto with no heater. On Jan. 2, I awoke at 4:30 a.m. to discover Kokomo had been covered in a sheet of ice. I used my car key to scrape a space about the size of a dollar bill, and I was able to roll the side windows down. I headed out to the radio ranch.

So, my 45-year adventure with Kokomo began. I lived in a room on the fourth floor of the Y for three months.

Don Rice was the general sales manager of WIOU/WKMO, and it was through him I came here. We had worked together in Lafayette before I moved to Clearwater and had stayed in touch. When Rice got the opportunity to own a part of WWKI, he convinced me to come along, and I too would get a piece of WWKI after five years. The only thing I got was a knife in the back, but those KI days were a blast.

It became the most listened to station in central Indiana with an audience of over 120,000-plus, one of the top small-market stations in the country. When Dick Bronson went to auctioneer’s school, I did the Male Call Show with Charlie Cropper for three weeks.

A story from those days was the KI KILLERS softball team. We played nearly every Sunday helping youth baseball and softball leagues raise money. We were at Northside, and they were selling raffle tickets to win $100, $50, or $25. I had $2 to my name. Everybody was buying tickets, so I bought one. The drawing started, and Bronson’s name was pulled as the $50 winner. The dang fool gave them the money back. You know what happened next. Yes, I won the $100. Everybody was yelling, “Give it back!” I had no choice. Back went the $100.

Heading to Ohio

I took a job as the general manager of a radio station in Port Clinton, Ohio. Days before we were scheduled to move, enter Don Wilson into my life. It was the summer of 1981, and he wanted me to be part of a group launching a weekly newspaper, The Community Messenger.

The former publisher of the Kokomo Tribune, Jack Barkley whom Wilson had worked with at the Tribune, assured us how well-funded this paper was. I took the job because we liked Kokomo. Our families were close, and my daughter Alison was about 6 months old. I don’t remember if this lasted one or two years. Whichever it was, they came in on Christmas Eve and told everybody the paper was closing. Merry Christmas!

Donnie and I had become good friends, so we decided to open a convenience store. Then, along with Bill Bersbach, we opened Sarducci’s Pizza. About a month into Convenience Plus, Donnie cut his finger on the slicer, and from that day forward CP belonged to me, my wife at the time, Ronda, while Sarcucci’s was Donnie and Bill B’s.

Donnie never asked to come off the loan papers or anything we signed. That is a true friend who put himself out there for me.

Some will remember Jan. 30, 1986, the night our store clerk, Cecila Mutrua, was murdered. The 18-year-old who killed her was caught, pleaded to murder and robbery, and entered into a plea bargain of 110 years. Many years later, he got the sentence reduced to 60 years, and after serving 30 years, he is now a free man. I’ve never been the same since that day.

Local TV commercials

Telecable was the cable TV operator in Howard County, and the company sent two guys to Kokomo to sell local commercials on ESPN Sunday Night Football. The first place they stopped was Wilson Advertising in the Armstrong Landon building.

Donnie and I were handling the advertising for about seven or eight businesses, plus we did a monthly mailing called the Merchants Press. We listened to the pitch and told them, “OK, we’ll take it.” They wrote a contract and asked which client we were doing it for. We said, “You told us you have room for 10 advertisers. We’ll take them all.”

From there, Telecable decided maybe a Telecable targeting ad office would go in Kokomo. To make a long story short, I ended up taking the job. We made headlines in all the cable trade publications. But in what seemed to have become my trademark, I wore out my welcome in five years. I was on the street again.

Buying WIOU/WZWZ

Following that stint, I took the sales manager job at WIOU/WZWZ. At that time, the company was operated by a company charged with selling the stations as well as managing them. I got a call from a gentleman who had worked at Saatchi and Saatchi Advertising, the largest advertising agency in the world at that time.

He was looking to buy the stations and wanted my opinion on value and potential. If I would agree to manage the stations, he would give me 15 percent over a five-year period. He offered $1 million cash for the stations. He didn’t get the properties, and when the new owners came, they brought their own management team. Unemployed again.

Re-enter Donnie Wilson

The day after I was booted out of WIOU/WZWZ, Donnie gave me a call wanting to know how I was doing. He said he wanted me to join him at his weekly newspaper he started in August 1989, The Kokomo Perspective.

He promised ownership (I’d heard that before), but the difference was he put it in writing on day one. May 3, 1993, was my first day at the KP. I never was treated as a minority owner. When we would take a bonus check, it was always 50/50. I’ve never met a fairer person. Back then, we only published every other week. That soon changed when Howard White of White’s Meat Market said he’d advertise if we published every week.

What an adventure the Perspective has been. Right off the bat, we had a story on the Kokomo school superintendent taking a boat (ship?) on Lake Michigan for buying computers from a vendor, along with ghost employment charges. They all accused each other of giving us the info. I will tell them it wasn’t any of them, but we’ll never reveal our source.

We constantly tried to report the behind-the-scenes stories and how they affected Kokomo. The Kokomo Tribune sued us because we were nearly a monopoly. Little did they know, we only hoped to be able to make payroll each week. They also sued us because I said their circulation was going down. In our first meeting with the magistrate judge, she asked what the circulation was on a certain date prior. Then she asked what it was that day.

She said, “That sounds lower to me, so you can drop that from the suit.” The Trib lawyer replied that I wasn’t very nice. They ended up dropping the whole suit, plus we held out until they dropped their suit against the UAW for secondary boycotting.

Remember the front page we ran that simply had a small ad on it saying, “If Mayor Matt McKillip had his way, this is what the paper would look like”? We got reactions from all over with that. We were pretty proud that we were the first newspaper in America to print the sex offender registry. The community loved it. At least one name on the list threatened to kill me.

We also were part of exposing Richard Schwartz as a Ponzi scheme operator and not a financial advisor. But what people didn’t know was that lots of people got their original investment back from New York Life, and that was in no small part on the efforts of Perspective reporter Pat Munsey and local attorney Brian Oaks who is now the owner of the Perspective.

Two other things that I was proud to be a part of were the special editions we have done with Chrysler, now Stellantis, for 28 years and the annual Youth Sports Reports, featuring hundreds of photos of kids playing baseball and softball.

Another highlight included when we ran the list of people with unpaid parking tickets, which was when a former local attorney became known as “birdman” for flipping off a Perspective reporter. Another memorable story came with Elder Beerman paying $10,000 in back taxes after the store was a front-page story. The list of memorable stories could go on and on, not to mention all the outstanding feature and sports stories that have appeared in the KP.

Of course, I can’t go without mentioning my arrest for big-time gambling. Donnie and I faced seven felony charges, and I had my car seized, which was a lease vehicle. It was all over people at the American Legion having fun four times a year. I want to thank all the people who came up to me showing support and telling me they knew what it was about.

The prosecutor didn’t like what we wrote about him or how he appeared in the Perspective cartoons. To put it in REAL perspective, the first message sent back to us was “leave town and close the paper,” and he would drop the charges. I guess that told the real story. He eventually dropped all of the charges against Donnie, and I pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of illegal bookmaking.

I want to remember

I want to mention noon-time basketball. I played almost every day at noon for 25 years. The friends I made have lasted a lifetime. Unbelievable, the talent that played in those games. I want to mention two guys who had an impact on my life, Mark Malin and Karl Stoneking. They helped me reconnect with the Lord. Those days at the Y helped me decompress and adjust to deal with whatever was going on.

At the YMCA at noon time one day, then-Mayor Bob Sargent trapped me in the sauna and asked me to serve on the Kokomo Park and Recreation Department board. It always was hard to tell Sarge “no,” but since I was pretty “exposed,” I had no choice but to agree. I spent 16 years on the board and was proud of the accomplishments we achieved: expanding Carver Community Center, putting in disc golf, opening Kokomo Beach, and building the skate park at Jackson Morrow Park.

Family

It may seem odd to some that I’m going to mention my ex-wife, Ronda Eldridge. There’s not a nicer person in this world than RB. She was there for the highs and lows for 27 years. We finally realized she was going right, and I was going wrong, so we divorced. I can’t thank her enough for all she did. We have a tremendous daughter, Alison Brantley. I give all the credit Ronda. I couldn’t be more proud of Alison, her husband Nick, and their two incredible daughters, Makenzie and Lauren.

In 2007, Gwenn Speck came into my life. I have people all the time tell me that I’m a much nicer person, and they give Gwenn all the credit. Me, I think I just got old and soft. Gwenn came with two boys, Kurt and Jay Bendes. We’ve added two great daughters (in-laws) Taryn and Kaylah. And they gave us some great-grandkids, Coltyn, Colby, and Oliva.

As I lot of you know, we lost our 4-year-old granddaughter, Sophia, to a brain cancer. I want to thank all of you who helped us during that time with donations, puzzle books, stuffed animals, and more. She always will hold a special place in our hearts.

Parting thoughts

I love Kokomo. It’s been good to me. I’ve worked with very talented and professional people in radio, cable television, and of course the Kokomo Perspective. Donnie Wilson had a vision of creating a real local newspaper, and I think he hit the mark. In my opinion, in the past 28 years, nobody had a bigger impact on the community than Donnie Wilson.

During my 28 years at the Perspective, if we wrote a story that made you mad but the facts were right, I’m sorry. But I can’t apologize for writing the truth. I’m glad Brian Oaks bought the paper so Kokomo will continue to have a local voice. I’ll look forward to reading it every week.

My retirement plan is to play golf, be a bum, and do whatever Gwenn tells me to do. Take care of yourself, stay safe, keep making Kokomo a great place to live. Thanks for the memories. I’ll see you around.