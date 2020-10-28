Huston Electric underwrites Ivy Tech Kokomo conference room

KOKOMO, Ind. — For the folks at Huston Electric, supporting the transformation of Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Campus was a reflection of their belief in how Ivy Tech positively impacts industry, young people, and the Kokomo area. Getting to see the newly named Huston Electric Conference Room in the Industrial Technology Wing of the new Healthcare Professions Center during a recent tour of the campus let them see how their donation has been put to work.

“Inside our industry, Ivy Tech Kokomo works closely with our local IBEW 873 to educate young apprenticeship electricians who create our workforce,” said owner/general contractor Steve Huston. “Ivy Tech continues to give our youth a variety of resources and opportunities to grow right here in our own community. Investing in the education of our future leaders in this industry will ensure that we have no shortage of qualified electricians/tradespeople to work inside our community.” Huston noted how Ivy Tech’s use of local contractors and sub-contractors supports the local economy – another reason to support the project.

Huston’s commitment to powering innovation is embodied in Ivy Tech new Industrial Technology Center, he said.

“We had the privilege of working on the construction of Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus transformation and from the beginning we knew this updated space would provide a new state-of-the-art facility to benefit people looking to expand their knowledge and skills,” Huston continued. “Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus facilitates learning and real hands-on experiences for our future skilled tradespeople in our community. The support that Ivy Tech Kokomo provides to our industry is invaluable. The transformation of the Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus will greatly benefit a whole new generation of students and we are just happy to be a part of it.”

Huston said the new addition also will greatly benefit the new generation of skilled tradespeople. “In addition, this transformation will provide new resources and learning capabilities for the future of our local community,” he added. “We appreciate the recognition we will receive with this newly named conference room. We hope that the room will be used to inspire and educate the future leaders of our community. From our founding, Huston has been vested in the growth of our communities and the opportunities it provides to our youth.”

For Matt Helton, Huston general foreman, the best part about working on this project was the support they received from the administrative staff and teachers. “They were kind and easy to work with during all the construction going on around them,” he said.

The Huston Electric contribution is part of Ivy Tech’s #THETIMEISNOW capital campaign that seeks $3 million in community support to complete the $43 million project. For more information about how you can help, contact Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech Kokomo, at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5501 or check out the project’s website at www.ivytech.edu/kokomotransformation .

Huston Electric’s Kokomo legacy

Huston Electric Inc. is a fourth-generation family-owned and -operated electrical contracting company. Huston was established in 1939 by founder Donald Huston, who had the foresight to purchase a large volume of copper wiring with the possibility of World War II approaching. The company’s first big industrial job in Kokomo was the Reliance Manufacturing Company on North Washington Street where Huston electricians installed overhead lighting and wired the sewing machines that made parachutes for the military.

Most of the owners of Huston grew up in Kokomo and all attended Northwestern High School before moving on to state colleges and/or apprenticeship programs. Company leadership includes Jon Huston, CEO/president, and Steve Huston, executive vice president, who both worked on the Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus; along with Jason Huston, executive vice president; Corky Huston, Huston Signs owner/manager; Matt Huston, electrical services/alternative energy manager; Rick Cardwell, director of purchasing; and Kelli Huston, director of marketing.

Philanthropy is important to the company.

“From the neighborhoods where our offices are located to the ones where our products and services are performed, we believe in being involved in the communities where we worship, work, and live,” Jon Huston said. “Bringing people together, inspiring change, and making a difference in our communities and the lives of others is at the core of our values.”

Ivy Tech Kokomo Chancellor Dean McCurdy extended thanks to the entire Huston Electric organization. “With our campus transformation, we are continuing to emphasize the ‘community’ in Ivy Tech Community College,” he said. “Community support like we have received from the Hustons is making that happen. Together, we are all building something that will benefit our communities for decades to come.”