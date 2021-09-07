Hundreds of local students in quarantine

Some local schools have noticed more absences in classrooms as COVID-19 cases surge around the country.

“It’s different than last year,” said Christopher Smith, superintendent of Taylor Community School Corporation. “Last year, when everybody in the county was wearing masks, we were close contacting one to two people all year, but this year everybody is getting [COVID].”

James Wood, a doctor of pediatric infectious disease at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, said Riley has seen a record number of COVID cases in Indiana children over the last several weeks.

Over the course of May, June and July, Riley treated 116 children for COVID. By the end of August, Riley had treated 262 children with the virus. As of Sept. 1, Riley had eight children in the intensive care unit with COVID, and three children on ventilators.

“We’re all tired. We all have fatigue from this,” Wood said. “Unfortunately, the virus doesn’t work like that. We have to take precautions.”

Wood said the Delta variant is very contagious and probably a big reason cases are increasing. He said the rising number of kids with severe cases of COVID began before school started, but schools without mask policies are getting hit harder.

“I think that as this continues and we continue to see this surge, right now, without a vaccine for those younger kids, the only way we can get those numbers to level off or come down is going to be going back to strategies like masking and social distancing,” Wood said.

Despite the increased spread of the virus across the state and at Taylor Community Schools, Smith said he has no plans to enforce a mask mandate. To keep students safe, Smith said the school cleans school buses twice a day and works to keep all buildings sanitized, ensures students stay 6 feet apart, and encourages students and staff to have good hygiene.

Western School Corporation Superintendent Kathryn Reckard also is encouraging good hygiene at school. Reckard said Western is in the middle of evaluating a variety of precautions and deciding whether to implement further safety measures.

“[As of Friday, we had] 286 students in quarantine, so obviously we’re going to look into what we can do to get students into seats safely,” Reckard said.

Western School Corporation sent out a second survey on Friday to gauge staff and parent reactions to requiring masks and mandating vaccinations for those eligible. The corporation also scheduled a special school board meeting for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. The agenda lists a review of COVID-19 protocols and procedures.

Reckard said it is hard to anticipate what will happen on a weekly basis because the number of positive cases, and students and staff in quarantine, are constantly changing, but she hopes students continue to take safety measures outside the classroom.

“We do as much as we can while they are at school,” Reckard said, “but the bottom line is, when they leave school, it’s in parents’ and guardians’ hands. We need them reinforcing that at home as well.”

Christopher Belcher, the infection prevention medical director at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital, treats pediatric infectious diseases at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. He said the increase in kids with serious cases of COVID is very concerning.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“We’ve seen more [cases] in the last few weeks than we saw in the rest of the entire time of the pandemic,” Belcher said.

“The cases reported in the state keep going up, as well as those reported in schools, and there’s such a limited capacity for pediatric specialty care. It’s a much smaller field than the adult hospital world.”

Belcher said one factor in the increasing number of children in the hospital with COVID is the lack of vaccines available to kids under 12 years old. He recommends that anyone eligible who is around young children get vaccinated. Belcher said vaccinated adults can create a “ring of protection” around children too young to get the vaccine themselves, and that can help keep kids safe.

Northwestern School Corporation recently updated its requirements to keep kids safe at school. The corporation made the decision at the beginning of September to expect mask use in schools again, but with a parental opt-out. Northwestern School Corporation Superintendent Kristin Bilkey said a rise in COVID cases in the middle and high schools prompted the school board to take the precaution.

“We’re really trying to let the kids make the choice of, ‘Hey, I want to be in school so I’m going to wear a mask, and it doesn’t matter if the kid sitting next to me or two rows over is. I made my choice and I am safe at school,’” Bilkey said.

“We’re still trying to compromise and still give parents some choice as well.”

Parents are able to opt children out of wearing masks, but students who do not wear a mask will have to quarantine for 10 days if they are in close contact to someone who tests positive. Gov. Eric Holcomb has relaxed quarantine rules for those wearing masks, so close contacts in fully masked classrooms who have no symptoms will not be required to quarantine.

According to the re-entry plan located on its website, Kokomo School Corporation is allowing students to learn in class, or remotely, encouraging kids to check their temperatures before coming to school, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces frequently, and limiting visitors to the building. Kokomo School Corporation recommends masks but does not require them.

“A priority for the Kokomo School Corporation is the health and safety of all students and staff. As such, KSC administrators, teachers, and support staff are centered on teaching and learning,” Dave Barnes, director of communications at Kokomo School Corporation, wrote in an email. “The pandemic has been a challenge for our entire community, and our staff continues to teach our students about hygiene and healthy practices that will help mitigate the spread of Covid-19.”

Each Howard County school is required to share and update the number of positive students and staff. That information is usually updated each day or each week and can be found on the schools’ individual webpages.

Eastern School Corporation has seen COVID cases decrease by about half over the past week. Superintendent Keith Richie said masking is currently optional at Eastern, but if cases go back up he will consider taking further measures. However, he said he hopes that will not be necessary.

“We have very few cases currently compared to a week ago,” Richie said. “Last November it went down, then last December it went down, and we had no cases second semester last year. I am hoping and praying that’s where we’re at right now.”

Richie said it has been a relief to see cases decline at Eastern, and that his No. 1 goal is to keep students in school.

“Our job is to educate kids, and right now we’re dealing so much with COVID that it takes away from doing our jobs.”