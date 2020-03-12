Howard County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 an employee of KTP

The Howard County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 is an employee at the Kokomo Transmission Plant.
According to a statement from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the employee currently is receiving medical care, and the company has placed into home quarantine his immediate coworkers and others in the facility he may have come into direct contact with, per CDC guidelines.
“Additionally, the company has deep cleaned and disinfected his working area and is deploying additional sanitization measures across the entire facility, retiming break times to avoid crowding and deploying social spacing,” read the statement.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. It’s still unclear where this individual may have contracted the virus.