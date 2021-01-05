Howard County ‘red’ status extended through end of January

Local officials have extended Howard County’s red status through this month.
At last night’s Howard County commissioner’s meeting, Commissioner Paul Wyman announced the extension, citing the area’s COVID-19 metrics as the need for the extension. Howard County was moved into red status on Dec. 8.
“So we’re moving into January and February, and all the data and medical community is telling us it could be a difficult couple months,” Wyman said. “So we’re going to monitor those trends. We’re going to see how they play out, and the team works on this every day. And I’ll say this, since we’ve went red I have seen more and more people that have come together to really hope slow this spread. More and more people wearing masks, staying socially distanced, doing all the things that has helped us, which is why I think we’ve seen some decrease in some of the numbers.”
Currently, Howard County’s seven-day average is 66 cases of COVID per day, a decrease from 80 to 85 cases per day before the holidays. When the county shifted to red, Howard County was averaging 110 new cases daily, with over 50 hospitalizations daily. December was the deadliest month of the virus, with 38 Howard County residents dying from COVID-19. The death total now sits at 129.
Red status denotes restrictions on social gatherings to 25 people, as well requiring businesses and restaurant patrons and employees to wear mask and remain seated and adhering to social distancing practices.
Likewise, indoor school extracurricular activities are limited to only participants, support personnel, and parents and guardians.