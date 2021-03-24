Howard County presents updated multi-hazard mitigation plan

Howard County, in cooperation with Greentown, Kokomo, and Russiaville have prepared an update to the 2014 Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan (MHMP) to address the risk and vulnerability of communities in the county which may be affected by known natural, technological, and political hazards.
The Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 (DMA 2000) requires communities to update their MHMP every five years in order to be eligible for any future mitigation funding through the State Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The intent of the MHMP is to plan for a disaster before it occurs in order to reduce the physical, social and economic impact of that disaster.
The draft Howard County MHMP Update may be accessed at www.howardcountyin.gov. Topics covered in the update include an overview of the planning requirements; a summary of the risk assessment and vulnerability analysis; and proposed mitigation projects for prevention, property protection, natural resource protection, emergency services, structural control projects, and public information.
Comments will be accepted through Friday, April 1. Please submit comments to Greg Sheline at 765-456-2330 or gsheline@cityofkokomo.org.