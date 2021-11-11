Howard County passes solar ordinance

The Howard County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 Nov. 1 in favor of passing a solar ordinance that sets guidelines for future large-scale solar projects in the county.

“There’s a lot of debate about electrification and alternative energy and all those kinds of things,” Commissioner Paul Wyman said. “The truth of the matter is simple. That train has left the station, and this is not stopping. What we should do as leaders and as citizens in the community is come together and figure out how best we get on that train and make sure Howard County benefits from it for a long time to come.”

The ordinance only affects commercial solar farms that use energy off-site. Small-scale solar projects that directly use the energy, like someone adding solar panels to their house or installing panels at a school, will not be affected by the ordinance.

Wyman said in addition to providing a framework for solar projects, the ordinance also provides protections for Howard County families in close proximity to solar projects. The commissioners took previous public comments into account before approving the ordinance, and detailed changes that were made due to public concerns.

One of the biggest changes was the setback distance determining how far solar panels must be from other structures. Some residents were concerned with the proximity of solar panels to buildings and asked the commissioners to add additional buffer space. The commissioners changed the minimum setback distance from 200 feet to 300 feet from buildings over 250 square feet.

An area of contention concerning the new solar ordinance is well testing. Some residents are concerned about the possibility of wells being polluted by solar panels. The commissioners created a provision in the ordinance that will test wells before solar panels are installed, then check the wells for damage 30 days after work on panels is completed.

Wyman said the ordinance, as it is, gives well owners a baseline to look at, but checking their well water quality is the well owner’s responsibility. He said the biggest concern was about potential damage to wells during solar panel installation, which was why they included the 30 day provision.

Some Howard County residents were not satisfied with the provision.

“What you’re referring to in the ordinance has to do with disturbance of the well itself, where we were concerned about contaminants. We’re talking about two different things there,” Greentown resident Merrill Swisher said during public comment.

Wyman responded that each owner tests their wells on a different time schedule, so it is difficult to determine how often or for how long the solar company should be required to pay for well testing. He said the most important thing was to get a baseline reading to help determine potential problems in the future.

Commissioner Brad Bray was the sole vote against the ordinance. Bray said he was concerned by the lack of property value guarantees and wanted a material safety data sheet that details the components of solar panels and what they react with. Bray said the Greentown Volunteer Fire Co. is worried about potential projects because they do not have that information.

Bray said some types of solar panels cannot be doused with water if they catch fire, and he also questions whether first responders could even maneuver between panels. He said there are still too many unanswered questions the ordinance does not address.

“I tried to listen to what the people out there who are going to live amongst [solar panels] wanted. They wanted guaranteed property value, and they didn’t get it, so I voted against [the ordinance],” Bray said.

Commissioner Jack Dodd, who voted in favor of passing the ordinance, said that if Howard County did not take action by passing a solar ordinance, the state would.

Dodd said he was part of a group that lobbied against an earlier bill in the Indiana General Assembly that attempted to set standards for wind and solar projects across the state. Critics of House Bill 1381 said it took decisions away from local governments.

“We lobbied hard against [House Bill 1381]. Without that lobby, that could have been us,” Dodd said. “This [ordinance] keeps solar under local control.”

The full ordinance can be viewed at http://www.howardcountyin.gov/files_uploaded/solar_ordinance_10-18-2021.pdf.

“I do want to thank everyone,” Wyman said. “It’s been quite a process, but a good process. I think it’s important that we’re always in a position to be able to talk with companies that want to invest in our community.”