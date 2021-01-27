Howard County moves back to ‘orange’ status

More than a month after entering “red” status, Howard County is returning to “orange” at noon today, effectively loosening some restrictions on county businesses and schools.
Orange status allows for gatherings of 50 or fewer, as opposed to only 25 in red, and school gym capacity can return to 25 percent, as opposed to allowing only parents and guardians to attend.
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman cited positive trends in COVID-19 data as the reasoning behind loosening restrictions. According to Wyman, when Howard County shifted to red, the 10-day average number of cases was about 110 new cases a day, and hospitalizations reached over 50. Now, the current 10-day average has dropped to 51, and there are fewer than 30 hospitalizations for COVID-19 locally.
Despite the loosening restrictions, Wyman said that the county was not out of the woods yet during an interview on the radio this morning.
“It’s just really important to understand that this is a great positive step going back to orange, but the battle still continues,” Wyman said. “This is a lengthy process to get these vaccines out, so we still need to wear a mask, still stay socially distanced, do all those things that we’ve become accustomed to help slow the spread so that we can keep battling it, get time to get the vaccines out, and continue to help our community to get stronger.”
Wyman said that if the county sees another surge, “We’ll be in a position to move if we have to.”