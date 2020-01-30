Howard County Health Department urges vaccination, precautions against influenza

Although the novel coronavirus is capturing attention worldwide, county officials say influenza is a bigger health concern locally.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Indiana, though there is a “large number” of cases of seasonal influenza occurring locally.
“While we will continue to closely monitor the situation with coronavirus and keep you informed as updates become available, we encourage you to follow the recommendations below to help keep our community safe from seasonal influenza,” said Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore in a joint statement.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the immediate health risk from novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) to the general American public is considered low. More information on coronavirus is available at https://www.in.gov/isdh/28470.htm.
Flu season occurs annually, typically starting around October and continuing through May. Seasonal flu viruses can vary from year to year, so it is important to get a flu vaccine every year to protect against them. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, there have been 38 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana this season.
”In the 5- to 24-year-old age group, nearly 50 percent of outpatient visits during the 2019-2020 influenza season have been related to influenza-like illness. Annual flu vaccination could reduce these numbers significantly,” said Don Zent, MD, Howard County health officer.
The CDC recommends annual flu vaccines for those ages 6 months and older. Because infants younger than 6 months can’t be vaccinated, it’s important that anyone in a household where a young baby lives or visits gets a flu shot to protect the child. Healthcare workers also are urged to get a flu vaccine to reduce their risk of transmitting illness to their patients.
It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so the CDC recommends early vaccination. However, the flu vaccine can be administered at any time during the season. Call the Howard County Health Department at 765-456-2408, option 1 for nursing, to schedule a flu vaccination.
Influenza is a viral infection of the respiratory tract. It is spread by respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets. People also can become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with influenza viruses and then touching their eyes, mouths, or noses.
Although anyone can get the flu, some people are at higher risk of flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. More than 110 Hoosiers died from influenza-associated illnesses during the 2018-19 flu season. Those most at risk include pregnant women, young children (especially those too young to get vaccinated), people with chronic illnesses, and people who are immunocompromised and the elderly.
Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:
- fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater
- headache
- fatigue
- cough
- muscle aches
- sore throat
- runny or stuffy nose
People can help prevent the spread of flu by washing their hands frequently and thoroughly, avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with their hands and staying home when sick.
Hoosiers should practice the “Three Cs” to help prevent the spread of flu and other infectious diseases:
- Clean: Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.
- Cover: Cover your cough and sneeze into your arm or a disposable tissue.
- Contain: Stay home from school or work when you are sick to keep your germs from spreading.
To learn more about influenza or to view the ISDH weekly flu report, which is updated each Friday, go to https://www.in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.