Despite the pandemic’s best efforts, the finances of Howard County are seemingly well as the year starts to close.

Currently, Howard County has around $12 million in unappropriated funds as a reserve to its general fund, around $900,000 in the rainy day fund, and about $3 million in economic development tax. Howard County is also currently debt-free.

Howard County Treasurer Christie Branch reported that both the spring and fall installments for property taxes were high, similar to years past. The spring first installment of property tax had a 98-percent collection rate, which was the same in 2019. The second installment, which was due in mid-November, had a 97-percent collection rate, which was down one percent from 2019.

Branch cited Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, signed in the spring that waived penalties for late fees for property taxes, as one of the key reasons that tax collection rates stayed on track this year.

“We’re right in line with the way that we were last year, to be honest with you,” Branch said. “I do believe that the 60-day extension that was within Gov. Holcomb’s executive order, the no penalties for the first installment, really helped a lot of people, those especially that were hit the hardest with the consequences of the pandemic.”

Gov. Holcomb issued Executive Order 20-005 in March. The order mandated that all counties waive penalties for delinquent, non-escrow property taxes paid within 60 days after the May installment due date.

Employment wise, Howard County took a hit earlier this year during the COVID-19 shutdowns. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate locally peaked in April at 33.5 percent and has shown a uniform drop since then. By June, the unemployment rate was 16.6 percent. In July, it was 8.7 percent, and in August, it was 7.1 percent. The latest numbers from September showed a slight jump to 7.3 percent unemployment.

Despite the calm waters with finances now, a new study suggested that Howard County may not feel the full force of COVID-19 on revenue until next year’s 2022 budget sessions.

An economic study on local government in the state projected a loss of revenue for taxes due to COVID-19 in the coming years. The study, completed by Ball State University’s Center for Economic and Business Research, predicted a loss for Howard County of $2,727,895 in local option income taxes for fiscal year 2021 and the following few years, with a total loss of $218,386,167 for the whole state.

“In Scenario 1, we project a loss of roughly $218.4 million in total local option income taxes,” the study read. “This revenue loss will ultimately affect future distributions in FY 2021 and beyond depending on the severity of the downturn. Again, this is an optimistic scenario, which we view as a realistic baseline for projections of tax losses.”

Branch, however, remained optimistic going forward, citing the treasurer’s office’s due diligence and tendency of conservative-minded spending when it comes to county finances.

“As treasurer I think this year has proved that we will persevere as we have throughout years previous to 2020,” Branch said. “We have all seen the interest rates go down. But I have faith that our economy will bounce back. We have to continue to do our due diligence being wise with our budgets and decisions as elected officials and department heads being mindful of all spending, saving taxpayer dollars each and every day to keep Howard County debt-free.”