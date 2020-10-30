Howard County announces new alert system for emergency situations

Howard County Alerts, a new alert system used to notify the public of emergency situations, now is available to all residents, replacing the previous Everbridge system.

The alert system is a free service that allows individuals to receive notifications sent from local authorities to stay informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic, and other emergencies, including the spread of the coronavirus.

“Community members will receive notifications that will improve safety in our county and help inform residents of potentially life-saving actions they may need to take in an emergency,” said Zach Rudolph, 911 director.

The switch to “Howard County Alerts” allows residents to receive alerts via phone, text, and email and answer poll questions that will give Howard County officials critical information during emergency situations. Individuals who are signed up for alerts will receive reliable information about the coronavirus, including tailored updates based on their specific needs and geographic location.

Residents and travelers to Howard County who were previously signed up for Everbridge will need to sign up for Howard County Alerts to provide their information in the new platform to ensure accuracy. Sign up for free at www.howardcountyin.gov. Users can identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during, and after emergencies.

Howard County residents and travelers also can download the Smart911 app to sign up to receive key information needed in an emergency. The Smart911 app provides enhanced functionality by sending targeted alerts based on the user’s location. The app users will receive the highest priority National Weather Service alerts including tornado warnings, flash flood warnings, and severe thunderstorm warnings based on their real-time location.

Download the Smart911 App on the Apple Store or Google Play or by texting “Smart911” to 67283.

“The information sent out by Howard County Alerts through emergency notifications allows both residents and first responders to be better informed in an emergency situation. Howard County Alerts strengthens Howard County officials’ ability to communicate with residents when it matters most,” said Rudolph. “This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations, especially the current coronavirus outbreak.”