With different counties around the state having different numbers of voting centers, some have wondered why some counties have a lot of options while others have few.

According to Indiana state law, counties are required to have one vote center per every 10,000 voters. As it stands, there are 60,000 registered voters in Howard County with 15 vote centers, more than doubling the number required by law.

According to Howard County Election Board member Derick Steele, a vote center program was adopted locally in 2016 after the board’s steering committee drafted it and sent the plan to the Indiana Secretary of State Election Division. Steele said that the committee debated how many voting centers to have to best service voters in the county.

Steele said the decision to have more polling centers was to make voting easier for voters.

“The availability and what we saw particularly four years ago, the fact that long lines discourage voting. And through our efforts (we wanted) to minimize the lines as well as to make it the ease of the voter to choose the location of their choice but at the same time spread it out enough so that there are multiple places where voters can go with the hopes of lessening those lines,” Steele said.

To compare to other counties, Tippecanoe County has 20 vote centers with 118,000 registered voters. Marion County has 188 vote centers with 629,563 registered voters.

When the plan for vote centers was drafted in 2016, there was a push among the local steering committee to use locations that were already familiar to voters as polling locations and a push to serve the entire area, instead of just having a few centralized locations. Many of those locations, such as Bon Air Church, Center Road Church of Christ, Inventrek Technology Park, Northwestern School Corporation, and Sycamore School are no longer used as polling centers, according to Steele, presenting a new set of challenges to cover the whole spread of the election board’s jurisdiction.

For example, last year, Northwestern School Corporation backed out as an early voting location, something Steele said didn’t present a pressing issue, and then during the municipal election. Eventually, Shiloh Church replaced Northwestern as an early voting location.

Voting this year, Steele said, went well.

“As far as the contentious nature of the election itself, the vast majority, and I mean vast majority of voters, have been very cooperative, understanding, and respectful of staff and other voters. We’ve had a couple of incidents since voting opened in early October, but those are very few. Literally less than five that I’m aware of, of incidents of any kind of contention, whether it be between workers and voters, voters or workers, or voters and voters. We’ve had less than a handful of any kind of contentious voters that I’m aware of,” said Steele.