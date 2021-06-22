How the PPP loan helped

More than a year after COVID-19 shut down businesses and left organizations scrambling as restrictions limited what they could do, many businesses say they have the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to thank for their survival.

The SBA-backed loan was designed to help businesses retain their workforce during the COVID crisis. Hundreds of businesses and nonprofits in Howard County received PPP loans, ranging from car dealerships to long-standing restaurants. When the PPP loans first were announced and subsequently disbursed, many said it was a welcomed, even necessary, shot in the arm.

J&J Electric President Jeff Linkenhelt said that the company’s two PPP loan disbursements of $2 million each prevented significant layoffs of around 70 to 80 people at a time when projects for J&J were taking a downturn.

“It shut us down on a lot of projects,” Linkenhelt said.

Other organizations received PPP loans as well, including nonprofits like the Kokomo Rescue Mission. The rescue mission received $201,000 in April of last year.

While the mission’s homeless shelter and food services never shut down, other services did, including the thrift store, the warehouse for receiving donations, and a recycling center. Executive Director Van Taylor estimated that about 13 to 15 employees were looking at getting laid off as a result, and because those pieces of the mission provide around 20 percent of overall revenue, services would have had to be cut in areas that still were open.

“That operation roughly provides 20 percent of our revenue to fund the shelters and the food services, the nutritional assistance,” Taylor said. “So we would have had to lay off, say, 13 to 15 employees, and we would have had to cut services by 20 percent. Now obviously our donors came through, but when that decision was made to apply for the PPP loan, that was the choice. It was either start laying off people and start cutting services because we didn’t know how long this was going on.”

PPP funding became available to public businesses last year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help businesses, self-employed workers, and other agencies maintain payroll for their employees.

Taylor added that, at the time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was making “dire” predictions for homeless shelters across the country. Then, Taylor said he and the mission’s board of directors knew that significant resources would need to be diverted into purchasing protective equipment like hand sanitizer and masks, thus leading to less funds overall. The PPP loan changed that and allowed for the Kokomo Rescue Mission to continue to serve during last year’s stay-at-home orders.

While every business took a hit during the COVID-19 shutdowns, others were affected more drastically.

Bel Air Events, for example, was forced to cancel event after event before the busy summer season even could start, according to co-owner Cynthia Yazdani.

Yazdani said events like weddings, corporate meetings, high school proms, and more had to be pushed back or canceled due to the restrictions.

“I said, ‘Well, I don’t know when this is going to happen.’ I’m unplugging my ice machine. Anything I don’t need I’m unplugging because I’ve got to cut bills. Turn things off, trim things, because you don’t know if somebody’s going to help you out or not. You have to first help yourself before you even consider the fact that something may come to you in the future, or the opportunity may come to you. That’s exactly what we’re doing.”

However, Bel Air Events received two $57,533 disbursements for a total of $115,066 in order to retain employees, and Yazdani said that business is returning as time goes on.

“It scared me,” Yazdani said. “It just scared me. We’ve been, since 1990, in Kokomo. Everything we’ve done has been rooted in Kokomo. And to think that because you had no control of the situation and then something may swoop in and just basically erase your years of work, it was overwhelming. And that’s why you just look around, and you’re blessed by some help. You can’t believe it, that you’re blessed by it.”

Top 50 PPP recipients

*The last number represents the number of employees retained

1. Syndicate Sales, Kokomo, $4,964,900 (98)

2. J & J Electric of Indiana Inc, Kokomo, $4,108,500 (76)

3. Quality Heating & Plumbing Inc, Kokomo, $2,394,110 (105)

4. H.E. McGonigal Inc, Kokomo, $1,939,382 (77)

5. Merrell Bros Inc, $1,814,700 (132)

6. Kokomo Auto World Inc, Kokomo, $1,241,596 (72)

7. Button Motors Inc, Kokomo, $1,210,800 (98)

8. HMH Contractors Inc, Kokomo, $1,203,600 (67)

9. Berry-It Incorporated, Kokomo, $1,100,300 (105)

10. Sensational Smiles Dentistry, PC, Kokomo, $1,005,280 (75)

11. Guardian Angel Hospice, Kokomo, $989,700 (107)

12. H&R Industrial LLC, Kokomo, $994,570 (46)

13. Half Moon Restaurant and Brewery, Kokomo, $939,409 (99)

14. Young Men’s Christian Association of Kokomo, Kokomo, $874,308 (167)

15. Andymark Inc, Kokomo, $865,836 (37)

16. Crossroads Community Church, Kokomo, $853,505 (57)

17. Stephens Machine, Kokomo, $812,040 (63)

18. Eriks Chevrolet, $807,873 (66)

19. Davidson Excavating Inc, Russiaville, $805,428 (35)

20. Plevna Implement Co, Kokomo, $752,657 (39)

21. CFD Leasing, Kokomo, $717,500 (42)

22. Advance Distribution, Kokomo, $702,060 (29)

23. CIL Electronics LLC, Kokomo $628,800, (28)

24. Blondie’s Cookies, Greentown, $615,282, (46)

25. Industrial Fire Services LLC, Kokomo, $579,579 (16)

26. Adams Auto Sales, Kokomo, $538,000 (21)

27. Graves Sheet Metal Company, Kokomo, $510,500 (23)

28. Autism Brain Alternatives Inc, Kokomo, $488,700 (93)

29. Wallace Pork Systems LTD, Kokomo, $432,702 (40)

30. Ortman Drilling, Kokomo, $431,805 (38)

31. Eye Physicians Inc, Kokomo, $428,505 (31)

32. Brad Howell Inc, Kokomo, $420,000 (53)

33. Scotts Home Healthcare LLC, Kokomo, $400,000 (58)

34. Coan Engineering LLC, Kokomo, $476,572 (35)

35. Paramount Industrial Inc, Kokomo, $350,948 (6)

36. High Output Inc, Kokomo, Kokomo, $345,360 (118)

37. Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, Russiaville, $343,990 (20)

38. Bucheri, McCarty & Metz, Kokomo, $336,158 (27)

39. St. Joan Of Arc & Patrick School, Kokomo, $322,982 (59)

40. Moon Fabricating, Kokomo, $320,364 (36)

41. Foresite Inc, Kokomo, $312,700 (18)

42. McGavic Outdoor Power Equipment, Kokomo, $306,400 (36)

43. Herbst Apothecary, Kokomo, $301,102 (37)

44. Specialty Tool & Die Company, Kokomo, $295,410 (18)

45. Fortune Companies, Kokomo, $283,367 (35)

46. G&B Management Inc, Kokomo, $259,717 (98)

47. Family Service Association of Howard County, Kokomo, $260,873 (47)

48. H&R Industrial Payroll Management Co, Kokomo, $252,577 (14)

49. Kokomo Retirement LLC, Kokomo, $252,700 (46)

50. Stephens Machine, Kokomo, $251,646 (20)