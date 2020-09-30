The hotel conference center project, proposed originally during the Goodnight administration, has resumed, albeit at a much slower pace.

The project, which has had four different developers come and go, was put on an “indefinite delay” in June due to hesitation and worry about the state of the hospitality and financing industries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns. Now, it seems the project is moving forward.

“We remain committed to seeing the project move forward,” said President and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance Charlie Sparks. “When I say we, I mean the city, the county, and the Alliance. We still feel it’s an important next step for the development of downtown, and we’ve had recent productive conversations with the developer about the project.”

Though a new developer has been attached to the project, officials involved declined to name them or elaborate on the conversations between themselves and the new developers.

The initial developer was the Dora Hotel Company, but that partnership was nixed in May 2019. The following June, MWA Kokomo LLC took over operations. However, in October, the city announced that Envoy Companies, the developers of the Lofts at Union Street Apartments and its parking garage, would be the developer. However, that deal expired at the end of the year.

Despite having a developer on the bill once again, Sparks and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore conceded that the pace is slower than desired.

“It continues to move at a pace that many involved and many that are interested think is slower than anticipated, and part of that had to do with having the new administration. But also like anything else COVID-related, having in-person meetings with a developer that’s interested and really just the uncertainty of the hospitality and financing industries that makes this type of project right now risky in some respects,” Moore said. “There’s some additional legwork being done to trying to get the project in a more certain state so that we can move forward with the project.”

It’s also uncertain, according to Moore, whether the Automotive Heritage Museum, which was slated to have a lease in the hotel conference center, will be a part of the plans.

According to Moore, the timeline for the project is still up in the air, despite earlier hopes for a spring 2020 grand opening. Sparks confirmed, however, that the project was moving forward from the “indefinite delay” stage that the project was previously in.

“I wouldn’t use the term ‘indefinite delay,’” Sparks said. “I used that term when we were in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there was a lot more uncertainty. It feels today more like we’re moving forward. I just can’t define how quickly we’ll move forward.”

Moore said he was hoping to have “something more definite” in place before the end of the year.