The sober living facility originally projected to open this past spring is still coming, and those involved now anticipate a November opening.

Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, who also serves on the board of Turning Point as president, originally hoped to open the facility in the spring, but due to COVID-19, the contractors and construction crews involved had to delay the project, he said.

Now, Wyman said, the project is making headway, and he stressed the importance of the project that will provide housing to those in need.

“This project is a really big partnership for us at Turning Point,” Wyman said. “Obviously, it’s a very strong opportunity for those we serve because housing is one of the number-one issues that people have who are getting out of jail and suffering from mental health and addiction issues is getting them treatment. But then where? So this is that ‘then where.’”

The facility, to be named Hope for Hurting, will provide 50 beds to those seeking treatment. The goal for the partnership between Hope for Hurting and Turning Point will be to intercept individuals who leave incarceration before a potential return to the same environments that started their drug addictions.

Wyman said Turning Point will work with Hope for Hurting to coordinate treatment and appointments for individuals during their stay at the facility.

With the partnership, Turning Point will refer clients to the sober-living facility, where they can stay while receiving treatment from both Turning Point and the facility.

“We’re just a partner in the sense of referrals back and forth,” Wyman said. “They’re a strategic partner from our standpoint in the sense that when we have clients come in that have a need for housing, we can get them back in treatment and have a nice and safe place for them. It’s part of the ‘continuum of care,’ if you will.”

Hope for Hurting will be fully staffed 24/7 with counselors, addiction experts, cooks, and more. The clients residing at the facility also will have a hand in the cooking and cleaning of the facility. The facility will feature a kitchen and dining area on the ground floor, with the living quarters on the upper floors.

Living at the facility will come with a cost, according to Wyman. Previously, he estimated it would cost between $400 and $500 a month to stay at Hope for Hurting, but he said that the cost has not been finalized yet. The cost will cover food and treatment.

The facility only will be available to men when opened, but Wyman said a women’s facility could be opened if this project proves successful.

A similar nonprofit, Gilead House, currently provides reentry housing to women. It opened in 2017 and serves as a safe, clean environment for women while they get clean and transition back into society.

Currently, an abandoned church at the intersection of North Street and Wabash Avenue is being renovated into Hope for Hurting. The facility is being developed by a Los Angeles real estate developer who constructed a similar facility in California. Developer Nick Salvato and a partner will invest $250,000 to $400,000 into the property.