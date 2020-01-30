Honorary street to be named for Kokomo hoops legend Jimmy Rayl

A Kokomo street soon with don the name of a Kokomo legend.
Next week, a ceremony will be held to announce the honorary renaming of a city street to “Jimmy Rayl Boulevard” after the late Jimmy Rayl, a former Kokomo High School Wildcat basketball player who died last January at age 77.
Mayor Tyler Moore will read and present a proclamation to Nancy Rayl, Rayl’s widow. The Rayl family will unveil a seven-foot wide street sign. Other speakers will include members of the Rayl family, IHSAA Assistant Commissioner Chris Kauffman, Indiana University Assistant Athletic Director Mark Deal, Indiana Pacers teammate Jerry Harkness, and a former Indiana high school All-Star who currently coaches a men’s basketball team.
Rayl, known as the "Splendid Splinter," earned such titles as 1959 Mr. Basketball, won the Trester Mental Attitude Award, and was a two-time All-American.
He recorded 1,632 points as a Kokomo Wildcat and 1,401 career points with the Indiana University Hoosiers over three seasons. Rayl twice scored an IU school record of 56 points in a game, a feat that still is untouched.
The community is invited to attend the ceremony, which will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. at Memorial Gymnasium, located at 200 S. Apperson Way. Guests should enter through Gate 8.