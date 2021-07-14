Hong Kong restaurant returning

A Kokomo favorite is on its way to making a comeback.

Hong Kong Restaurant, a local Chinese restaurant that was damaged in a fire on March 16, is set to be rebuilt, following a demolition of the damaged building located at 1523 E. Markland Ave., according to Matt Johnson, an architectural designer with Fortune Companies. Demolition began on the old building, which had been closed since the fire, last week, according to Johnson.

A site plan was unanimously given a favorable recommendation by the Howard County plan commission’s plat committee. The plan commission will give the build final approval at a later date.

“They had fire damage from before, and the idea is we’re going to tear down the building and rebuild it in approximately the same place,” Johnson said. “It’ll be slightly larger but not much.”

According to Johnson, construction will begin following the demolition of the old building and final governmental approvals. The new building will be approximately 1,680 square feet, according to the site plan, slightly larger than the original 1,200. The new building will be mostly brick, Johnson said.

The building caught on fire on March 16 and subsequently was closed.

Like the old building, the new and improved Hong Kong Restaurant will have a drive-through on the east side of the building and will keep the same layout as the previous building.

“It will be pretty much a replica of the other restaurant,” Johnson said. “He just wants to build back up and start cooking again. Other than a standard upgrade for new materials, it won’t be much different.”