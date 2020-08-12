A historical marker was dedicated at Douglass School, 1104 N. Bell St., on Saturday, Aug. 8.
Pastor William S. Smith Jr. of Second Missionary Baptist Church and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore dedicated Douglass School as a cultural and historic landmark for the city.
The 100-year-old school formerly was a racially-segregated school. Late last year, the Kokomo Community Development Corporation gave the building to Embracing Hope of Howard county, a nonprofit arm of Second Missionary Baptist Church.
A Douglass School Steering Team was formed and now is accepting suggestions on how the building should be used in the future. The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s website includes a survey link to the KHCPL Douglass Building Survey.