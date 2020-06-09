Hiring of former HCSD correctional officer in Tipton draws ire

The hiring of an ousted Howard County jail correctional officer in Tipton drew the ire of demonstrators in Tipton last week, but that county’s sheriff said he believed the circumstances of that officer’s termination have been misconstrued by the public and stood by his decision.

Last week, demonstrators turned out in Tipton after the death of George Floyd at the hands of an officer in Minneapolis. Some bore signs calling for the firing of Tipton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Noah Pyke. In February, Pyke was among five other correctional officers who were terminated in a short period at the Howard County jail for a myriad of reasons. In Pyke’s case, he was fired for “disobeying a direct order and lying or being uncooperative during an investigation” and went on to be hired by Tipton County Sheriff Tony Frawley as a corrections officer before being given the position of deputy.

The events leading to Pyke’s termination in Howard County were detailed in a public records request obtained by the Kokomo Perspective in March. That request documented the internal investigation and eventual termination of six jail employees: Sgt. Jordan Carpenter, Sgt. Noah Pyke, Officer Mychael Salinas, Officer Trevon Johnson, Officer Jonathan Snow, and Officer Tyler Swygert.

The incident involving Pyke began on Feb. 3. That day the HCSO received a complaint from a female inmate regarding allegations of sexual battery by Pyke and Salinas in two different incidents. The following day, a female inmate was interviewed by a HCSO lieutenant, and Pyke was placed on administrative leave because of the allegations. Pyke was ordered not to inquire with any staff about the incident in question, and he denied the allegation.

According to Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher, the allegation didn’t hold up to scrutiny.

“By statements, misinformation from the complainant is how that came about,” said Asher. “There was misinformation from the complainant, which turned out to be, once an interview was conducted, or a couple interviews I should say were conducted, that story was unraveled and found to be not true.”

But, Pyke did run into an issue during the investigation.

Documents related to the investigation showed “Officer Trevon Johnson disclosed confidential information to Sgt. Pyke.” Johnson was terminated as a result, and so too was Pyke on Feb. 6.

After Pyke’s firing, he applied for a position as a correctional officer in Tipton, and it was then when Frawley hired him.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Frawley said he spoke with Pyke’s supervisor at the Howard County jail, Captain Robin Byers, prior to moving forward with the hiring.

“She said, ‘You know, I want you to hire him because he’s good. He just backed me into a corner.’ She said, ‘He’s good, one of the best we have.’ So I did,” said Frawley. “Then I made the decision. He put in for a deputy spot, and I made the decision to hire him as a deputy. Before I did that I reached out to Howard County again, and their opinion of him hadn’t changed and were all in his corner.”

In an interview last week, Asher also vouched for Pyke and called him a “good employee.”

“He just made a mistake that, after an allegation, he was found to disobey a direct order from us, which led us to do some kind of disciplinary action against that gentleman,” said Asher.

According to Frawley, he had been contacted by a couple of members of the public concerned about Pyke’s hiring, in addition to the demonstrators in Tipton. But, the Tipton sheriff said he stood by his decision to hire Pyke as a correctional officer and then deputy.

“I’ve been a policeman 32 years. I spent almost 27 years with the state police, and part of what I did were background investigations,” said Frawley. “I know how to do them, and I know how to do my homework. I’ve spent 32 years serving the citizens of the state of Indiana and five-and-a-half here. I sure wouldn’t do something that I knew was wrong. I told someone this who asked me about it a couple days ago, and I think you’ll agree. What type of society are we that we want to take a person, younger or old, a good person, who talks about something he wasn’t supposed to – we’ve all done it. We’re all guilty of that – and throw him to the scrap pile to never be discovered. What type of society are we? Sometimes your best decisions aren’t your most popular decisions. What I did, I’d do again. A lot of it was based solely on what I heard coming out of the mouth of the Howard County sheriff’s department personnel. That’s the story.”

He also maintained that Pyke’s hiring had nothing to do with his father’s position at the department, another source of consternation from the public.

“His dad does work for us. His dad is getting ready to retire,” said Frawley. “His dad is a supervisor for us, a road supervisor, which played no factor in that. I hired based off of his candidacy … I have all the confidence in the world in Noah. I believe he will be a good police officer. If there’s anyone that says they were told to not talk about something and they never did, then I think someone’s not being honest because we’ve all done it, including myself. That’s all it’s about. That’s clearly what it’s about.”