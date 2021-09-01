Helping small business succeed

Seventeen years ago, Inventrek Technology Park opened its doors in response to layoffs that were occurring at Delphi Electronics and Safety. By opening as a business incubator, with low rental rates and support for startup companies, its proponents hoped to capture the intellectual capital that was being cast off from Delphi.

That same year, in 2004, two Delphi engineers already had decided to start their own business creating robotics parts. The pair, Andy Baker and Mark Koors, launched AndyMark and worked from their homes.

Three short years later, their company had grown enough that the pair decided to leave Delphi and focus on the robotics business fulltime. Being familiar with Inventrek, as it was a former Delphi building, Baker and Koors applied to be tenants, were accepted, and then moved in in the late summer of 2007.

The business partners immediately saw the benefit of being a part of Inventrek.

“You’re around like-minded people who are also trying to start a business, and there’s a lot of focus in that facility to help small businesses grow, providing advice and resources for entrepreneurs,” said Baker in an earlier interview.

AndyMark called Inventrek home for four years. In 2011, the company outgrew the space and moved out to a building on North Washington Street. Since then, the company has continued to grow. Two years ago, AndyMark celebrated another expansion as it moved to an 88,000-square-foot facility on East North Street, doubling its operations.

The move marked a $1.5 million investment. The company distributes its robotics parts to more than 70 countries.

Today, AndyMark remains one of Inventrek’s biggest success stories and fulfilled Inventrek’s mission: to help grow startup businesses until they’re large enough to “graduate” into their own building and pour back into the local economy.

In the years since, Inventrek has been home to countless startup businesses, many of them also finding success and graduating from the facility. With the current tenants, Mike McCool, manager of Inventrek, said there’s a lot of potential for more success.

“We have a lot of potential here to peel back the onion, and I think there’s more growth from an entrepreneurial perspective. We’re just starting to make some really good end roads,” McCool said. “ … We continue to look for that next AndyMark. So how can we find them? How can we nurture them? How can we assist them in developing their business, their ideas, and their products?”

Currently, Inventrek has 44 tenants and boasts 100% occupancy. Tenants include Maverick Security, a company that provides residential and commercial security cameras and alarm systems; JDog Junk Removal and Hauling, a veteran-owned company that offer hauling services; Foster Accounting, which provides solutions for small businesses; a2z Promotions, a business that offers promotional products for various industries; and Meadows Medical Center, a pediatrician’s office, to name a few.

In addition to serving startup businesses, Inventrek also assists entrepreneurs who aren’t quite ready to lease dedicated office space by offering them space in The Shared Drive, a co-working facility that offers a professional environment and business amenities for $40 a month.

Currently, The Shared Drive has 17 members. McCool would like to see that number grow to hover around 50, but conceded COVID-19 has led many people to get used to working from their own homes.

In 2019, Inventrek took another step in helping area entrepreneurs grow their businesses by hosting a new business pitch competition called The Drive, which awarded $10,000 in seed money to participants. It was open to anyone with a startup idea or expansion of an existing business located within Howard County, and two of the top three winners were well-known within the facility.

The first-place winner of $6,000 was Tim Branyan, a member of The Shared Drive, and the second-place winner of $3,000 was Chris Rohaly, a longtime tenant of Inventrek with his company Green Alternatives Inc.

Rohaly is one of Inventrek’s latest success stories, having graduated a moving Green Alternatives to Flora.

McCool said Inventrek’s mission remains the same.

“Our goals and purpose at Inventrek continue to be to help businesses grow and ultimately help the local economy grow. I think the services we continue to provide fit well in that, and so overall the general purpose hasn’t really changed,” McCool said.

Inventrek is located at 700 E. Firmin St. For more information about leasing space or becoming a member of The Shared Drive, call 765-457-2000.