Helping Our Homies celebrates 1st anniversary

Naketa Catchings was able to watch her dreams become a reality when her volunteer organization, Helping Our Homies, celebrated its one year anniversary last Friday.

“Because of COVID, everybody’s been given a grab-and-go,” Catchings said. “This event was designed to sit down and talk to folks, and for folks to be able to eat together.”

The event was held in the parking lot across from Grace United Methodist Church. There were stations handing out free clothes, hygiene supplies, tarps, haircuts and a hot meal. Tables situated around the middle of the parking lot allowed attendees to enjoy each other’s company.

Three local barbers showed up to provide free trims and haircuts. Some of the people who attended the event are homeless or living in shelters and do not have many opportunities to get their hair cut.

“There are no words for it,” Isaiah Reedes said. “I was waiting until the first when I get paid to get a haircut. I usually shave, but I get tired of bleeding because I really can’t see.”

Reedes said his vision is so poor he is nervous to walk outside at night. When he heard about Helping Our Homies’ anniversary event, he was eager to come.

“This is a miracle,” Reedes said. “I’m from Detroit. You can’t get volunteers. You might for the soup kitchen, but it’s not like this.”

When Joshua Ebeling was asked to provide haircuts for the event, he said, absolutely.

“It was a blessing. Anything I can do to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” Ebling said. “I think a haircut can do wonders for a person’s self-esteem. It makes you feel better. If you look better, you feel better.”

Jennifer Grubb, Catching’s roommate, said she mostly helped organize the food donations for the event.

“I’ve done catering for 35 years, and I’ve done conference centers and all that stuff,” Grubb said. “This is kind of second nature to me, organizing and carrying this stuff out. That’s what I do.”

Grubb said the food for the event came from about five different people. She said volunteers usually make the food themselves because it is important that people get a warm, home-cooked meal.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“It’s huge for people to know we care about them,” Grubb said. “We might not know all of them, but we love them regardless and just help them in their walk. They’ve had some tough times, so anything we can do to help, that’s why we do it.”

Many of the volunteers at Helping Our Homies understand tough times. The event celebrated the first anniversary of Helping Our Homies, but it also marked another more personal milestone for its organizer.

“I’ve got 89 weeks clean and sober,” Catching said. “This is probably the first event I’ve done, the first dream or passion I’ve had that I did not give up on for lack of finances or support or different things like that. It’s a double celebration. It’s personal, but this victory is all about the community and how much I care for everybody.”

Catchings first started Helping Our Homies with her church as a way to piggyback off the local rescue mission and provide an extra meal. After serving 140 meals in two days, she and a group of volunteers decided to make the extra meals a regular occurrence.

Now, volunteers from a variety of local churches come together to make meals for Helping our Homies. Catchings said many volunteers are in recovery themselves.

“We’ve been where some of these folks are, so we just want them to know they are loved no matter where they are and to know we understand,” Catchings said.

Catchings said some of the group’s volunteers are coaches and mentors, and many of them are able to provide a variety of resources for people seeking help.

“It’s my way of doing something on a bigger scale, and I’m super blessed to be able to do this,” Catchings said.”

Andrea Adams said she saw the event’s balloons from the Kokomo Rescue Mission and decided to check it out.

“I just really appreciate it,” Adams said. “It’s been more than uplifting, and some days it’s hard not to give up.”

Adams said she is grateful for the organizations in Kokomo who help the homeless. She said the tarps she received at the Helping Our Homies anniversary event will be especially helpful because her possessions had been soaked by last week’s rain, but now she can keep them dry.

“Tonight I’ll go home with a hot meal in my belly, and I’ll get through another day.”