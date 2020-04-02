Healthcare professionals wear homemade face masks

As a patient care coordinator (PCC) in the telemetry medical-surgical (TMS) unit at Community Howard Regional Health, Kelli Perry, RN, felt a sense of gratitude to the community for helping her out in a time of need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Perry said the hospital is not facing a shortage of personal protective equipment, in order to prevent the possible occurrence, Community Howard Regional Health recently created guidelines for healthcare professionals to begin wearing “homemade” masks. This will conserve the hospital-issued masks necessary for direct-patient care and also give healthcare professionals a “break” from wearing a tight-fitted mask against their face all day to show some “personality,” according to Perry.

“We try to make the best of all of this. Just to put on a mask that shows your personality. It sounds stupid, but it lightens the mood,” Perry said.

Originally, healthcare professionals only had to wear a mask when working directly with a patient. Outside of that, they were not required to wear any type of mask, according to Perry. With the most recent mandate, healthcare professionals were required to wear a mask at all times, she said, and were given the option to wear homemade masks during the shift when working away from patients, such as at their nurse’s stations, at a computer, an office, in the lunchroom, walking down the hallway, or going in and out of the hospital.

Tara Maus, a neighbor of Perry’s, asked Perry what she could do to help her in the current situation. Quarantined at home with her kids, Maus was thrilled to find out she finally could put her many years of sewing in 4-H and home economics to help those still working in the community.

“I felt kind of helpless as to what can I do to help her help others in this situation without risking my family’s exposure … I was so relieved to finally have something tangible that I could do to help someone else in this situation. Not only was it a spirit-lifter for her that she could finally have something cute and personalized to feel a little more human, during all this … but anything that I could do to help brighten her day internally was lifting my spirit as well,” Maus said.

In addition to Maus helping create masks, Perry’s family is too.

Perry was visiting with her 74-year-old mother and 7-year-old granddaughter who now were quarantined together and found that her mother had been teaching her granddaughter how to sew. Perry showed them how to sew buttons on a headband to make the masks more comfortable for healthcare workers, and the pair got to work.

Perry said she was thankful for the help.

“I’m thankful that I have a mom or a community that can do that in my place so that I can keep going to work. It just makes me extremely grateful and extremely happy for the people [not only] that I am related to, but for my work family,” Perry said.

While many families are stuck at home, including some of her own family members, Perry said she was seeing positive outcomes with it, as families are spending more time together, and older generations are assisting the younger generations with homework and teaching them life skills.

“I just bought $65 worth of headbands and buttons. [My neighborhood] is like ‘Bring them over. Me and my kids will sit down and sew.’ When’s the last time you had that? While it’s a sad thing that’s going on, it’s a very positive thing,” Perry said.

Perry thanked her family and community for their willingness to help frontline workers like herself, and said she felt truly “at home” for the first time.

“This is not my hometown. I’ve only been here a few years. But this is the first time in the five or six years that I’ve lived here that I actually finally felt home because my community, my coworkers, everybody’s together,” Perry said.

Instructions and tutorials on how to sew homemade face masks can be found at https://www.ecommunity.com/giveppe/homemade-mask-instructions.