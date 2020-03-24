Healthcare professionals: Be proactive against COVID-19

In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Howard County residents have been encouraged to hunker down as the level of local cases steadily continued to rise. That, said healthcare professionals, is the only way to stave off the disease.
The first case of COVID-19 discovered in Indiana came on March 6. Since then, in just slightly more than two weeks, the number of cases has exploded in the Hoosier state. As of Monday morning, the latest count by the Indiana State Department of Health indicated the number of positive cases climbed to 259. Locally, six cases were identified in Howard County.
As the situation progresses, restrictions instituted by both local and state governments have resulted in travel restrictions and the closures of all businesses deemed non-essential. According to local health officials with the Howard County Health Department, with no vaccine available to the public, limiting people’s exposure and stopping infection from person-to-person was the only way to forestall the virus’ spread.
“We need everybody, and I mean everybody, helping to get this under control,” said Dr. Don Zent, Howard County’s health officer. “We’re not going to stop it completely, but if we can limit it significantly we will be way ahead in taking the stress off the healthcare system and our other infrastructure.”
As the pandemic progresses, Howard County has exhibited more cases than most other counties within the state. Zent said the industrial nature of the area and the “highly-mobile” nature of the local workforce was more likely to contribute to the spread of COVID-19, and even Howard County’s first case of the virus was identified as an employee of FCA US working at Kokomo Transmission Plant. Last week, FCA joined other automobile manufacturers in closing operations in an attempt to stave off the virus’ spread.
“I think the reason is because we have a highly-industrialized city, and we have a lot of mobility in our citizens. They’re coming and going and moving all over the world. People have been everywhere in the world from this county in the last month or two,” said Zent.
Local hospitals also have been making preparations for the spread of COVID-19. Elective and non-urgent procedures have been stalled at both Community Howard Regional Health and Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. Visitor restrictions also were put in place.
Community Howard Regional Health officials noted that “the greatest threat for our ability to care for all patients is the potential for a significant surge in those who need critical care, as has happened in other communities where the transmission of COVID-19 rapidly escalated.”
Such a surge would put a strain on local supplies of beds, masks, and other protective wear. As such, the hospital asked for the public’s assistance in helping to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by limiting potential exposure.
At Community Howard Regional Health, other preparations have been underway for COVID-19. Some nursing units have been restructured to increase the number of beds for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.
“We have been treating the outbreak of the new coronavirus as an impending emergency long before it was declared a pandemic. Internal teams of leaders, physicians, infection prevention specialists, and many more have been working for weeks to create protocols and new workflows for COVID-19. We are confident of the plan that our teams have put in place and of our caregivers’ ability to deliver exceptional care.
“However, we know there is a finite number of supplies and hospital beds available throughout this area and the larger Indianapolis area,” said a Community Howard Regional Health representative. “We urge the public to support the broader healthcare industry by taking measures to protect themselves and to slow the spread of COVID-19 …
“We urge the public to take this pandemic as seriously as we are. Stay at home as much as possible during this time and follow basic precautions such as frequent handwashing, avoid touching your face, eyes, and mouth and keep a distance of six feet from others as much as possible. Those who are experiencing symptoms should self-isolate. Those concerned about their symptoms or believe they may have COVID-19 should call Community’s call center at 765-776-3990. Those who need to speak with a provider should call their doctor's office, and they will be referred to an appropriate place of care.”
For now, local officials have urged the public to adhere to the imposed restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19. According to Zent, every person who has the virus probably has exposed two to three people, and in extreme cases, upwards of 25 to 30.
“This is almost like a tornado alert or a severe weather alert,” said Howard County Public Health Nursing Division Manager Jennifer Sexton. “If people say a tornado is heading in our direction, you head to the basement and turn the radio on. The problem is we don’t know exactly what direction it’s coming from or where exactly it will hit. But it’s like the weather people are saying: it’s headed your way, and be prepared. It’s similar to that kind of sense. That’s what we feel as healthcare providers; it’s coming, and we’re trying to protect people.”