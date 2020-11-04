The COVID-19 testing center run by the Howard County Health Department continues to offer free testing to the community.
The testing center, located at 620 N. Bell St., is open six days a week. On Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, the testing center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, it is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday hours are from 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The testing center will be closed on Nov. 26, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1. The site will operate on limited hours on Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Dec. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Additionally, the Community Howard CareMobile drive-thru testing will be operational every Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On the first Friday of the month, it will be located at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, in the parking lot. On the second Friday of the month, it will be located at UAW 685 at 929 E. Hoffer St. On the third Friday of the month, it will be located at Community Family Medicine Care, at 118 S. Meridian St. On the fourth Friday of the month, the CareMobile will operate at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch at 1755 E. Center Road. On the fifth Friday of the month, the mobile site will be at Ivy Tech, at 1942 E. North St.
Testing is free to the public. Individuals will be tested regardless of symptoms. The center opened Oct. 12.