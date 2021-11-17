Health Department encourages Covid-19 booster, immunizations for children

Many Howard County residents are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine or a booster shot. Howard County Health Department board member Emily Backer said people should try to get vaccinated if they have not been already.

“Everyone five and up is due for Pfizer,” Backer said. “The [shot for] five to 11 year olds is a lower dose. It’s actually a third of the dose, and those kids can now get vaccinated.”

Backer said the Health Department has a good supply of Covid-19 vaccinations, including the Pfizer vaccine for children. She said if someone has a preference, they can choose which series they would like.

Another recent change in vaccination recommendations is the ability to mix and match vaccine brands for booster shots.

“So if you got Moderna, we usually say go ahead and get Moderna as your booster just because it has the most data behind it, but if somebody says, ‘I want Johnson & Johnson,’ or, ‘I want Pfizer,’ they can choose that if they want to,” Backer said.

Backer said that option will likely become more popular among people who received an original dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it is less effective than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

She also wanted to clarify that a vaccine booster is not the same as a third dose. A third dose of the vaccine is specifically meant for people who may not have had a proper immune response upon first getting vaccinated. That would apply to people undergoing health issues like cancer or organ donation.

Right now, it is not recommended for young, healthy people to receive booster immunizations.

“The main thing with the Pfizer and Moderna, a booster is technically not recommended for your average, healthy 20-year-old that’s not in a high-risk population,” Backer said. “We’re usually not going to turn those people away, but they do have to attest that they meet one of those conditions before we’re going to say, ‘Give this 20-year-old a booster of that.’”

Backer did mention that anyone working in a high risk environment like healthcare settings, schools, and retail are eligible for a booster immunization even if they are young and healthy.

Jennifer Sexton, public health nursing manager for the Howard County Health Department, said in a previous interview with the Perspective that the criteria for booster shots still cast a fairly wide net.

Besides working in a high risk environment, people are eligible for booster shots if they are over 65 years old, have any sort of health condition that affects day to day life, are pregnant, smoke, or are overweight.

Health conditions can range from things like asthma, hypertension, neurological disease, kidney disease, either type of diabetes, or cancer. Mental health conditions are also included in the criteria.

“That pretty much covers everyone,” Sexton said.

Backer said the county will continue to hold vaccination clinics at the Kokomo Event Center on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a break between 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., and Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a break between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.