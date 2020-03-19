Haynes International to announce temporary layoffs

Starting Sunday evening, the majority of workers at Haynes International’s Kokomo facilities will be sent home in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
According to United Steelworkers Local 2958 President Dave Tocco, Haynes International soon will announce the closure of most of its operations. That closure will involve the temporary layoffs of most of the facility’s employees, with skeleton crews remaining to work in shifts on certain operations. The operations slowdown, according to the union president, is expected to begin at 10:59 p.m. on Sunday. The layoffs are expected to last for exactly two weeks, but that time period is subject to change with the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tocco.
“Things are changing,” said Tocco. “We met Tuesday of this week over trying to come to a resolution, which we did, for people that might be affected by the corona (virus) and even for people that just had a suspicion, how they could self-quarantine and everything else. Then they told us it’s subject to change, and things got even crazier since Tuesday. We got informed this morning … it could change tomorrow, who knows?”
Tocco said the layoffs will impact the majority of the USW’s membership of 481. Some small shifts will remain working at the facility.
“There will be people in there,” said Tocco. “We’ve already been told that there’s going to be some stuff they’ve got to do … There will be people on the floor. Furnaces will run. You’ve got to have monitors. They’re not going to shut the furnaces down. There’s talk of a line that will run one shift, so there will be people in there on that. There will be some skeleton crews working, but other than that there will be a big layoff.”
The union head noted that Haynes International intended to recall everyone at the end of the two-week period, but in the interim affected workers will need to file for unemployment. For assistance with filing for unemployment Tocco said union members can contact the USW’s local headquarters.
A representative of Haynes International confirmed the details given to the Kokomo Perspective by Tocco but declined further comment.