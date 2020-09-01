Haynes continues to struggle amid collapse of aerospace industry

Haynes International continues to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company now is putting in measures to ensure that the long-standing factory stays afloat and workers remain employed.

The high-performance alloy manufacturer announced early on in the pandemic temporary shutdowns due to the COVID-19 crisis, and employees have been laid off after shutdowns were lifted. Now, Haynes International is struggling to recoup its business. Daniel Maudlin, vice president of finance and chief financial officer at Haynes International, said that the collapse of the aerospace industry, the company’s primary market, has hit the company particularly hard.

“We did our last quarterly call, and a lot of narrative of that call related to the disruption from COVID-19,” Maudlin said. “For us, it’s not just a shutdown by any means. It’s well beyond that with our exposure to aerospace. So we sell to a few different markets, but our largest market, about half of our business, is in aerospace. So we’re selling product in the hot section of jet engines primarily, and that has really taken a major hit. Obviously with the airline industry doing so poorly right now, that whole supply chain for us has almost come to a halt.”

According to Maudlin, aerospace sales for Haynes International dropped by 39 percent from where they were last year at the same quarter. Chemical processing, another major market for the company, dropped by 43 percent, and industrial gas turbines dropped 14 percent.

To counteract losses, Maudlin said that Haynes International has been relying on its extensive stock to generate cash-flow.

“We have a lot of cash tied up in inventory,” Maudlin said. “So when volume slows down like it has, we can generate cash from inventory. It’s sort of counter-cyclical. Our income statement might be suffering and our income might be suffering, but we can reduce inventory and generate cash because we’re not having to buy new raw materials. So we’ve been able to generate some cash over this time frame, even though we’re losing money, so that’s been an important part of it as well.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Haynes International has had to lay off employees. The company and United Steelworkers 2958 forged a voluntary lay-off deal that President Dave Tocco said has helped in keeping Haynes International employees working.

“The voluntary layoff agreement, I mean, the membership is being excellent about taking the layoffs,” Tocco said. “And that’s keeping the younger people in-house and working. Hopefully, they’ll come up with some kind of stimulus money so people can keep affording to take the voluntary layoffs so we can keep the people we do have working. We’re trying to do everything we can to keep everyone we have here working. In the 16 years I’ve been here, it’s the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

Currently, 91 employees has been involuntarily laid off. The number of voluntary layoffs, on the other hand, changes on a weekly basis, according to Tocco, and are done based on seniority.

Maudlin also said the executive team at Haynes International has taken a salary cut and that all salaried employees will have to take a one-week unpaid furlough during the quarter. The goal, Maudlin said, was to reduce the sales and general administration (SGNA) expense of the company. Maudlin said he and the executive team hope to see the SGNA expense cut down by 20 percent and that Haynes International will continue to reign in and observe costs to achieve that goal.

Despite the losses, Maudlin remained optimistic about the future of the company, calling the layoffs and market struggles a “temporary disruption.”

“I see a lot of people still dedicated to this company and still realizing what we make is a very important product, and that will certainly still be needed. It’s just having a temporary disruption due to COVID and the impact, especially on the aerospace industry,” Maudlin said. “Certainly, we were derailed by COVID, but we’ll certainly get back on track and get in our goals that we were setting out before COVID. You know, getting profitability back to respectable levels, and we were making great progress on that. I think everyone realizes that it’ll pass and that we’ll come back and we’ll get more volume. We’ll get busier and get back to where we were.”