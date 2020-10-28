Hayes Bros has hands full despite pandemic

There is always something to be built, even in a pandemic.

Increased material costs and shortages slowed down Hayes Bros. but couldn’t stop the company from finishing a number of projects in 2020. Delays were common this year, but the projects always were going to get done, said Larry Hayes, co-founder of Hayes Bros. Despite these challenges, Hayes said it was still a very good year.

“We have been busy all the way through [the pandemic] because we didn’t miss any work. We’ve been busy all year,” he said. “I think some contractors had to shut down for a while, but we do a lot of work in the hospitals. So they let us continue on. We never lost any time at all.”

Because of the significant amount of hospital work available, Hayes Bros. stayed busy with that as an essential business. On top of this, Hayes Bros. had major projects with building the new Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, converting and expanding what was Orange Leaf into Security Federal Savings Bank, and completing some work on the new parking garage on Union Street downtown.

Despite some delays and spiked prices of lumber and other materials, it’s been business as usual for Hayes Bros. The biggest hit was the pace of the projects developed.

“We had one job that we were ready to start on, and then the COVID made it stop. Recently they decided to go ahead and get it going again, and the lumber package had almost doubled, made us stop again,” Hayes said.

Not only were the prices going up, but it also was difficult to find any materials at all. Materials were being bought in mass quantities but not being replaced, Hayes said.

“Material cost has been a huge problem, also availability because a lot of people were off work, so they decided to do projects around the house. So they went into the lumber yards and bought a lot of the material that wasn’t being replaced. Before you know it, you couldn’t get any lumber, and that’s what drove the cost up, too.”

A lot of the distributors were out of business, closed, or unavailable, he said. So it was a lot of jumping through hoops. Hayes Bros. had a big year, but it was a pain compared to the normal efficiency and pace of the projects.

However, delays were better than stoppages, and Hayes said it felt good for him to employ union workers and guarantee them some sense of stability in their line of work.

“It is a good feeling, and we’re happy that we were able to keep our entire workforce all year round, as well as hire some new people. I credit the economy for the upswing in our amount of business, in spite of COVID,” Hayes said. “So it’s actually been a good year for us. We don’t have any complaints other than, say, some increase in pricing, which I believe will go back down when everything settles."

No decline in work availability has been noticed by Hayes, but he felt it might be leveling off.

“We feel blessed to be able to work all year long in spite of some of the other businesses that were deemed inessential. Since we do a lot of work in the hospitals, we were deemed essential. So we never missed a day, and we’re thankful for that,” Hayes said.

Construction is wrapping up at Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union and Security Federal Savings Bank, and the parking garage downtown is starting to take shape, as Hayes Bros. continues to push forward through inflated prices and unprecedented challenges.