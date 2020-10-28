A third-party candidate for governor of Indiana made a stop on the campaign trail in the City of Firsts on Sunday.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters at Foster Park, the libertarian governor hopeful Donald Rainwater discussed his platform and what his plan of action would be if elected. As a libertarian, Rainwater promoted a strict interpretation of the Constitution, while slamming the actions of Gov. Eric Holcomb, saying he has overstepped.

Taxes

Rainwater began his rally by making his stance on taxes clear. He told supporters that, as governor, he would “make individual liberty and limited government practical again” by cutting what he called nonessential services of government.

“You will hear people say, ‘Rainwater can’t do what he’s talking about because if you cut taxes, how are you going to pay for stuff?’ Well, first of all, not all the stuff government does government should be doing,” Rainwater said. “And I’m talking about the essential services of government. I’m talking about the fraud, waste, and abuse. I’m talking about the corporatism, where they take money from you so that they can give the corporation a 10-year tax abatement so the corporations don’t pay taxes, but you do. I think it should be the other way around. You should get the tax break because you’re the citizen. It’s your money.”

Holcomb and Myers

Rainwater also brought up his two opponents during the rally. In particular, he discussed how Myers would handle the COVID-19 pandemic and how Holcomb already has.

For Myers, Rainwater slammed the views he shared during the gubernatorial debates last week when Myers suggested implementing fines for ignoring a mask mandate.

In particular for Holcomb, Rainwater said he overstepped his boundaries with the shutdowns earlier this year, forcing 1 million Hoosiers into unemployment since March 1 and overstepping his role as governor by deciding whether citizens could go to church and deeming businesses as essential or nonessential.

“The governor put a million Hoosiers into unemployment since March 1, knowing that the system couldn’t handle it,” Rainwater said. “But he didn’t care because that wasn’t his problem. He still got a paycheck … See, government shouldn’t make decisions in our lives because government doesn’t have to deal with consequences. We do. That’s why only you can decide how best to protect you, your family, your children, your place of worship, your business.”

Healthcare

Lastly, Rainwater discussed the state of health insurance coverage not just in Indiana but also throughout the entire country. Despite his views of the shutdowns and mask mandates (against both), he made clear that he believed that COVID-19 was a real pandemic and that it was dangerous to certain demographics.

In his address, Rainwater decried the “monopoly” of Indiana healthcare coverage and called for immediate deregulation.

“They want to talk to you about healthcare coverage like it was healthcare,” Rainwater said. “And it’s not. It’s two different things, two totally separate things. Healthcare is the delivery of services that you get from a healthcare professional. Healthcare coverage is how you figure out how to pay for it … Folks, we have got to deregulate healthcare and healthcare coverage in the United States of America and the state of Indiana. We need to have innovative solutions that will bring costs down.”

The latest polls for the Indiana governor race show incumbent Republican Gov. Holcomb polling at 55 percent, Democrat Dr. Woody Myers at 25 percent, and Rainwater at 10 percent. Eleven percent of voters remained undecided.